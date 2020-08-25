England’s new boys and James Anderson’s heroics – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 25.

Football

Manchester United reflected on a young Norwegian making his debut for the club on this day 24 years ago.

#OnThisDay in 1996, a young Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made his United debut ?❤️#MUFC pic.twitter.com/Fb2Lltsv7c — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 25, 2020

Likewise, Tottenham looked back on the debut of a young striker of their own – Harry Kane – in August 2011.

While Kane himself wondered where the years had gone.

Advertising

How is this 9 years ago!? ? pic.twitter.com/PaPNqDDJrS — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 25, 2020

And was later working hard in the gym.

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson, showing off his tattoo, opted for the river rather than an ice bath.

Advertising

The Reds suffered a blow during their pre-season clash.

55' – Phillips replaces van Dijk, who comes off with an injury. [2-0] #LFCPreSeason pic.twitter.com/KUtVi2DtUr — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 25, 2020

Roma used the signing of Pedro to help find missing people.

✅ OFFICIAL: Pedro is now an #ASRoma player ? pic.twitter.com/ToViuer49F — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) August 25, 2020

Finalmente sono giallorosso! Molto felice di entrare a far parte di questo grande club e di difendere questa maglia. Grazie Roma! ???? Por fin soy giallorosso! Muy feliz por unirme a este gran club y defender esta camiseta. Gracias Roma!@OfficialASRoma #ForzaRoma #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/4RaWdDsxq1 — Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) August 25, 2020

Lyndon Dykes was handed a first senior Scotland call by Steve Clarke.

???????? It's a first Scotland call-up for Lyndon Dykes. pic.twitter.com/UNmzM5RXwq — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) August 25, 2020

Harry Redknapp was reminiscing about good times during his Portsmouth days with his grandson.

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra was feeling cuddly.

James Milner is an assist king!

Another good workout to end our productive 10 day camp ??More than happy to keep feeding the goal machine ⚽️⚽️#brewsteronflames ?#lfcpreseason ?? pic.twitter.com/Fjqnyq0bc0 — James Milner (@JamesMilner) August 25, 2020

The Blades were denied by the weather.

Due to adverse weather conditions today’s match has been abandoned. pic.twitter.com/TGGI43fpPh — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) August 25, 2020

Former Leeds loanee Ben White showed good friend Kalvin Phillips some love after the midfielder’s England call-up.

A moment to remember for the Yorkshireman.

As it was for Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden, too.

A proud moment for me and my family to be called up for @England pic.twitter.com/AnIvaBPxyf — Mason Greenwood (@masongreenwood) August 25, 2020

An honour to be called up! Can’t wait to pull that @England shirt on!! pic.twitter.com/PFtwdemBZS — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) August 25, 2020

Mateusz Klich was in a modest mood.

You are welcome mate @Kalvinphillips ? — Mateusz Klich (@Cli5hy) August 25, 2020

New Chelsea striker Timo Werner had his eyes on the prize.

What a corker!

Defender Leah Williamson was remaining positive after Arsenal Women’s Champions League quarter-final exit.

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud was enjoying his return to training.

Newcastle forward Andy Carroll scored a worldie in a practice match.

It Feels Good To Be Back ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/OFHDpTDOtd — Andy Carroll (@AndyTCarroll) August 25, 2020

Cricket

James Anderson was lauded after reaching 600 Test wickets.

The first quick bowler in history to take 600 Test wickets! ? Scorecard/Clips: https://t.co/xtScZH25eZ#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/J94TVFUfmu — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 25, 2020

6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Test wickets for Jimmy Anderson ??? He becomes the first fast bowler to ever reach the mark!#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/QCaEzxm4NS — ICC (@ICC) August 25, 2020

2nd fastest to #600 in balls bowled. Legendary! #JimmyAnderson — mark butcher (@markbutcher72) August 25, 2020

Wow First seamer in HISTORY to 600 wickets Oh jimmy jimmy ? what a bowler. Congratulations king of swing. Sports personality of the year ?#boom — Ryan Sidebottom (@RyanSidebottom) August 25, 2020

Congratulations @jimmy9 on your 600 wickets! Massive effort from a great fast bowler. Welcome to the club ?? — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 25, 2020

England Cricket recalled events on this day last year – “The greatest innings in Test history”.

Take a bow, @benstokes38! ? ? The greatest innings in Test history #OnThisDay last year! pic.twitter.com/evSxIUnKxg — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 25, 2020

The Headingley magic ?#OnThisDay last year, Ben Stokes's 135* led England to a famous one-wicket #Ashes win over Australia. He shared a crucial 76-run last-wicket stand with Jack Leach (1*). pic.twitter.com/GhEL55LXGt — ICC (@ICC) August 25, 2020

A day Headingley will never forget.

Isa Guha was struggling against the elements.

Tennis

Andy Murray never gives up!

Novak Djokovic was delighted to be back on court at Flushing Meadows.

Petra Kvitova was focusing on the positives.

Well the good news is that we are back playing! Bad news, I lost… ? But @MarieBouzkova played a fantastic match and I have many positives to take away before the @usopen starts ??? pic.twitter.com/qugw2qWX2P — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) August 24, 2020

Two-time grand slam champion Garbine Muguruza is set for New York.

Gymnastics

Amy Tinkler revealed her complaint has been dismissed by British Gymnastics, and that the way she was informed of the news made her “sick”.

Formula One

Formula One announced their full rescheduled 2020 calendar, including a return to Turkey.

And Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was very pleased with the news.

Meanwhile, former world champions Nico Rosberg was… well, you make up your own mind.

Boxing

Eddie Hearn assessed the state of his back garden after Fight Camp ended.

Respect!

The Furys were in training.

A refreshed Carl Frampton has turned his sights onto more title success.

Great trip with family and friends, now back to the gym in preparation for the 3rd weight world title ? ?? pic.twitter.com/3XUGcE3OG1 — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) August 25, 2020

Golf

Justin Rose is out to prove that TikTok life begins at 40.

40 now!! Have I missed the TikTok boat?!! My boy Leo has convinced me to get with the programme!!!justinprose99 — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) August 25, 2020

Darts

Glen Durrant and Chris Dobey were having banter ahead of the return of the Premier League.

Can’t believe how much weight I’ve put on pic.twitter.com/dkys4cHZJS — Glen Durrant (@Duzza180) August 25, 2020

Pundit and commentator Wayne Mardle couldn’t wait.