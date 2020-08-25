Amy Tinkler felt sick after hearing mistreatment allegations case was closed

Olympic bronze medallist Amy Tinkler says she felt sick after learning last week that the case was closed on her allegations of mistreatment.

Tinkler, who won a floor medal at the Rio Games in 2016, is one of a number of gymnasts to allege mistreatment by coaches, with the allegations now the subject of an independent review commissioned by British Gymnastics.

Tinkler issued a complaint in December 2019 and says the treatment she received led to her retirement from the sport, rather than injury.

Now she has been told her case has been dealt with.

“On Friday, and only in response to media pressure, I was emailed informing me that my complaints had been dealt with and the matter closed,” she wrote on Twitter.

“The way I received this information made me sick. It reinforced mine and every gymnasts’ fear, which is that their complaints aren’t dealt with fairly and independently.

“This is why we don’t speak up. This is why we suffer in silence. We know that to speak up is a pointless, career-ending task.”

She said she is now seeking an explanation from British Gymnastics regarding the contact she received on Friday.

Amanda Reddin, left, pictured with Beth Tweddle in 2012 (Tony Marshall/PA)

In a separate development, coach Amanda Reddin has rejected accusations that she was involved in any mistreatment of gymnasts.

A historical complaint made against her by a former gymnast dating back to the 1980s was not upheld by British Gymnastics.

“I completely refute the historical claim, and the investigation by British Gymnastics did not uphold the complaint,” she told ITV Sport.

“I completely refute these claims, it is wrong that my reputation within the sport that I love is now subject to a trial by media rather than through the proper processes.

“I would welcome the allegations be submitted to the independent review into alleged abuse in gymnastics to ensure the integrity of the process is protected for both athletes and coaches.”