Picture of the day – August 24

Enable gave the racing public a thrilling ride as she rose to become one of the sport’s dominant forces during an exhilarating 2017.

Pictured here after winning the Yorkshire Oaks at York’s Ebor Festival on this day three years ago, the filly enjoyed a rapid ascent that captured the imagination like only the greatest can.

The John Gosden-trained horse, who hails from owner Khalid Abdullah’s Juddmonte Farms operation, formed a formidable partnership with master jockey Frankie Dettori (also pictured).

Together they won the Cheshire Oaks, Epsom Oaks, Irish Oaks and the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, as well as their York success, before claiming the big one, the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp.

She ran less in 2018 after injury but returned before the end of the year to confirm her place among the all-time greats with a second Arc victory and a historic win in the Breeders’ Cup Turf race in Louisville, Kentucky.

Her bid for an unprecedented third Arc win fell just short in 2019 but, after claiming a unique third victory in the King George this year, she looks set to return to Paris for another attempt this autumn.