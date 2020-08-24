Menu

Advertising

Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt self-isolating after coronavirus test

UK & international sports | Published:

The 34-year-old was tested on Saturday.

2017 IAAF World Championships – Day Ten – London Stadium

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt has confirmed he is in quarantine as he awaits the result of a coronavirus test.

The 34-year-old Jamaican, who retired from sprinting in 2017, revealed on Monday that he underwent checks at the weekend and has gone into self-isolation as a precaution despite having no symptoms.

Speaking in a video posted on Instagram, he said: “Good morning everybody. Just waking up and like everybody, checked social media and saw that social media’s saying I’m confirmed to have Covid-19.

“I did a test on Saturday, because I have work. I’m trying to be responsible, so I’m gonna stay in and stay here for my friends.

View this post on Instagram

Stay Safe my ppl ??

A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) on

“Also I’m having no symptoms, so I’m going to quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol on how I should go about quarantining myself from the Ministry of Health.

“Just to be safe, I’ll quarantine myself and just take it easy.”

Bolt’s announcement came amid speculation that he had tested positive for the virus which continues to hold the world in its grip.

Reports have suggested he celebrated his 34th birthday last Friday at a party attended by guests including Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News