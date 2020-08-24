Bayern are bouncing, Bolt not so much – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Football

Bayern Munich enjoyed a good night celebrating their Champions League triumph.

Alphonso Davies has come a long way to Champions League glory.

Who would have guessed it a kid from Canada, Edmonton Alberta. Most people don’t even know where that. Where it snows I’m talking -40 weather, he’s now a champion league winner ????? #AD19⚡️ — Alphonso Davies (@AlphonsoDavies) August 24, 2020

It was a second title for Jerome Boateng, who is also a World Cup winner, but the shine never wears off.

Finally going back home with Daddy again – I missed you ❤️? @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/JkutVEikPP — Jérôme Boateng (@JeromeBoateng) August 23, 2020

Thiago Alcantara is expected to leave the German champions this summer. What a way to sign off!

DARE TO DREAM. ???????FCBAYERNNNNNNNNNNNNN!!!!! EUROPE CHAMPIONSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!! ? JAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA !!!!!!!????????????? pic.twitter.com/sCXgUWzFjY — Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) August 23, 2020

No goals in the final for Robert Lewandowski, but 55 for the season is not too shabby.

Never stop dreaming. Never give up when you fail. Work hard to achieve your goal?? @fcbayern #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/iYTD8ROYoK — Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) August 23, 2020

And he was still smiling the next morning.

He also received a message from Novak Djokovic.

Arsenal congratulated former academy product Serge Gnabry.

But it was heartbreak for Neymar and Ander Herrera.

We promise we are going to try so hard to be back there. This group of people deserves it ?? — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) August 24, 2020

Never lose when training with the West Brom goalkeepers.

And never turn your back on sprinklers.

Naughty Spurs!

Amazon have erected a billboard near Stamford Bridge advertising the forthcoming All or Nothing series: "Ever wondered what your ex is up to?"#THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/nBRkjYoJHs — Jonathan Veal (@jonathandveal83) August 24, 2020

Atletico Madrid’s Toni Duggan pleaded for a start date for the Spanish women’s football season.

To Whom it may concern, Please can you decide when @PrimerIberdrola will begin? ? Many thanks!!! ? — Toni Duggan (@toniduggan) August 24, 2020

Andre Wisdom returned to the field.

56 days since being injured following an unprovoked attack, Andre Wisdom made his return to action on Saturday, playing 45 minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly. ?#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/o5B8x9ZNjo — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) August 24, 2020

Cricket

Ben Foakes notched a century in his first innings since leaving England’s Test bubble – and he’s still sporting that lockdown haircut.

? Imagine how good he'd be if he could see what he was doing. ? WATCH ➡️ https://t.co/Yo6bHimuP6 pic.twitter.com/M8EJGSzcRI — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) August 24, 2020

Golf

Dustin Johnson recorded the second lowest 72-hole score in PGA history to win the Northern Trust at Boston TPC.

DJ's good is REALLY good. He's won by margins of 5, 6, 8 and now … 11. Dominant. ?? pic.twitter.com/TpNAo1EaAn — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 24, 2020

Justin Rose was impressed.

What did DJ just do? I mean I hate the joke and it gets way overused… but WHAT course did you just play???? -30????!!! ?? unreal @DJohnsonPGA — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) August 23, 2020

Athletics

Usain Bolt confirms he is self-isolating after a coronavirus test.

Stay Safe my ppl ?? pic.twitter.com/ebwJFF5Ka9 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 24, 2020

Katarina Johnson-Thompson had a mixed night in Stockholm.

Laura Muir had a much more successful time as she stormed to victory in the 1500 metres in the fastest time in the world this year.

Motor Racing

Fernando Alonso’s bid to become only the second man to complete motor racing’s triple crown may have fallen short, but the Spaniard was pleased to finish his first Indy 500.

My first Indy500 completed! A great experience! ✊️When we were already at half point of the comeback (P15 mid-race) we had a clutch failure..so every pit stop from there we had a manual start with mechanics pushing old school! Happy anyway! Thanks Indy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8wmAq2KhEi — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) August 23, 2020

Darts

Premier League darts resumes on Tuesday. Michael Smith is on his way to Milton Keynes.

Cars packed and now on the road for MK ? — Michael Smith (@BullyBoy180) August 24, 2020

Michael Van Gerwen arrived.

Preparation done ✅ COVID test ✅ Next stop Premier League darts!! pic.twitter.com/3zcCbE2ggz — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) August 24, 2020

Glen Durrant was living the ‘bubble’ life.

Covid Test PASSED Bring on @OfficialPDC Premier League Looks like @macelkin180 has passed also pic.twitter.com/x3UV8mGJzg — Glen Durrant (@Duzza180) August 24, 2020

Basketball

Luka Doncic’s incredible game-winner was the talk of the sporting world.

BANG BANG!! In my *Mike Breen voice — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 23, 2020

W O W‼️‼️‼️‼️ Luka we are not worthy!!! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 23, 2020