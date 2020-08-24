Advertising
Bayern are bouncing, Bolt not so much – Monday’s sporting social
Bayern Munich celebrated their Champions League victory as Usain Bolt began a period of quarantine.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 24.
Football
Bayern Munich enjoyed a good night celebrating their Champions League triumph.
Alphonso Davies has come a long way to Champions League glory.
It was a second title for Jerome Boateng, who is also a World Cup winner, but the shine never wears off.
Thiago Alcantara is expected to leave the German champions this summer. What a way to sign off!
No goals in the final for Robert Lewandowski, but 55 for the season is not too shabby.
And he was still smiling the next morning.
He also received a message from Novak Djokovic.
Arsenal congratulated former academy product Serge Gnabry.
But it was heartbreak for Neymar and Ander Herrera.
Never lose when training with the West Brom goalkeepers.
And never turn your back on sprinklers.
Naughty Spurs!
Atletico Madrid’s Toni Duggan pleaded for a start date for the Spanish women’s football season.
Andre Wisdom returned to the field.
Cricket
Ben Foakes notched a century in his first innings since leaving England’s Test bubble – and he’s still sporting that lockdown haircut.
Golf
Dustin Johnson recorded the second lowest 72-hole score in PGA history to win the Northern Trust at Boston TPC.
Justin Rose was impressed.
Athletics
Usain Bolt confirms he is self-isolating after a coronavirus test.
Katarina Johnson-Thompson had a mixed night in Stockholm.
Laura Muir had a much more successful time as she stormed to victory in the 1500 metres in the fastest time in the world this year.
Motor Racing
Fernando Alonso’s bid to become only the second man to complete motor racing’s triple crown may have fallen short, but the Spaniard was pleased to finish his first Indy 500.
Darts
Premier League darts resumes on Tuesday. Michael Smith is on his way to Milton Keynes.
Michael Van Gerwen arrived.
Glen Durrant was living the ‘bubble’ life.
Basketball
Luka Doncic’s incredible game-winner was the talk of the sporting world.
