LeBron James leads Los Angeles Lakers to 2-1 series lead

LeBron James starred as the Los Angeles Lakers took a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference first-round play-off series against the Portland Trail Blazers.

James finished the 116-108 victory with 38 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists as the Lakers – the conference’s number seed in the play-offs – restricted Portland’s high-scoring style for the second game in a row.

Anthony Davis supported James with 29 points – 12 in the last quarter – to help LA pull away after being ahead by only three points with nine minutes left.

Damian Lillard scored 34 points for the Trail Blazers, while CJ McCollum finished with 28.

James’ closest rival for the MVP award, Giannis Antetokounmpo, was just as dominant in leading the Milwaukee Bucks to their own 2-1 series lead over the Orlando Magic.

Antetokounmpo had 35 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists as the Eastern Conference top seeds claimed a convincing 121-107 win.

Khris Middleton had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Bucks, while DJ Augustin led Orlando with 24 points.

The Oklahoma City Thunder took a 2-1 lead over the Houston Rockets with a 119-107 overtime victory.

James Harden scored 38 points for the Rockets but fouled out – for the first time this season – in the first minute of overtime.

In his absence, the Thunder scored the first 12 points of the extra period to set up the win, with Dennis Schroder ending with 29 points, Chris Paul 26, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 23.

Jeff Green had 22 points for Houston.

The Miami Heat took another step towards an emphatic series win over the Indiana Pacers, winning 124-115 to make it 3-0 in their best-of-seven series.

Jimmy Butler led the heat with 28 points, Goran Dragic had 24 and Bam Adebayo 22, with 11 rebounds.

Malcolm Brogden had 34 points and 14 assists for the Pacers, who face the prospect of elimination on Monday.