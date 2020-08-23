Bryant tributes, Klich’s graffiti and Murray returns – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 23.

Football

Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich is a wizard with graffiti too, producing this artwork at Elland Road.

? 20 yards or 30 yards, @Cli5hy is painting walls! pic.twitter.com/GcW4JPhAxw — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 23, 2020

Another pre-season for Wayne Rooney.

David Beckham enjoyed his franchise’s first home win.

Advertising

Thomas Muller looked forward to the Champions League final.

Rio Ferdinand felt for the linesmen in the showpiece with pace demons on show.

Advertising

Do we have a linesman quick enough for this race from the halfway line today?! ? @KMbappe ? @AlphonsoDavies ? @ChampionsLeague Final! pic.twitter.com/LRY81iRgZ9 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 23, 2020

Former France striker Thierry Henry had a message for Paris St Germain.

Sergio Ramos took a leaf out of Forrest Gump’s book.

England unveiled another Lionheart.

Former Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen was getting stuck into things at new club Benfica.

John Terry put the Aston Villa squad through their paces.

Nicolas Otamendi was waiting for a nibble.

His Manchester City team-mate Sergio Aguero was in the gym.

Dimitar Berbatov was being humble.

Manchester United marked the anniversary of Michael Carrick’s debut.

Aston Villa remembered last year’s win over Everton – their first victory on their Premier League return.

Manchester City also looked back on a win over Everton.

An Eden Hazard goal was Chelsea’s flashback.

Declan Rice was full of praise for Toni Kroos… and Toni Kroos was grateful for the positive feedback.

Tennis

Andy Murray enjoyed his first ATP Tour win of 2020.

Feels good to be back ? ATP Tour Castore Sportswear#AMC Posted by Andy Murray on Saturday, August 22, 2020

Stan Wawrinka reflected on a successful trip to Prague.

The ATP Tour is back!

Cricket

Keep your eye on the off stump.

What a catch!

Eleven years since Andrew Flintoff did this…

Freddie doing Freddie things in the Ashes ? #OnThisDay in 2009! pic.twitter.com/009Y3SgJAc — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 23, 2020

Next stop England!

Our Aussie men are headed for the UK, in a very socially distanced way! Travel safe team ? ? | Adam Zampa pic.twitter.com/r5ZLPeNbxu — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) August 23, 2020

Basketball

The NBA remembered Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 42nd birthday.

We miss you every day, Kobe. Happy birthday from your Lakers family. pic.twitter.com/6hzwFXgkwh — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 23, 2020

24 seconds of greatness. Kobe forever. ?? pic.twitter.com/4zkVTegs3P — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 23, 2020

LeBron James enjoyed his latest head-to-head with Carmelo Anthony.

And he still tryna post me up on the block too! This guy man! ???? @carmeloanthony https://t.co/3sB2WD9oRw — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 23, 2020

Another member of the NBA’s draft class of 2003 was impressed with his former team-mate’s display.

LeBron has been very impressive in these playoffs. He’s played the role that has been needed from him. Some moments aggressive to score,others just being a decoy and setting his teammates up! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 23, 2020

Boxing

Tony Bellew backed Dillian Whyte to bounce back from Saturday night’s knockout.

Last night was a tough one to take! However I firmly believe in @DillianWhyte and his journey! We all hit bumps on the way but as long as last night is not repeated then it could turn out to be the most important LESSON of his career! The destination doesn’t change D! #WeGoAgain — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) August 23, 2020

Eddie Hearn signed off from Fight Camp.

Rival promoter Bob Arum stuck the knife in after Whyte’s shock defeat.

Pulev will KO Joshua next. London Bridges are falling. — Bob Arum (@BobArum) August 22, 2020

UFC

Conor McGregor enjoyed a night out.

But still had time to be impressed by Katie Taylor.

Huge congrats Katie Taylor!!! Put that one to bed for sure, no questions! Top drawer stuff as always from Ireland’s greatest! @KatieTaylor ❤️ ?? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 22, 2020

Golf

Ian Poulter remembered his 2003 Wales Open win.

17 years ago today as a 27 year old, getting a win on the @EuropeanTour at @CelticManor and lucky enough to have Aimee cheering me on❤️ pic.twitter.com/IVuk0r2DmP — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) August 23, 2020

Motor Sport

Damon Hill was on the grid ahead of the Indy500 in the United States.

The next generation of the Button family enjoyed a big day out.

First time the little dude dipped his toes in the Ocean today and he wasn’t best pleased!! ? He cheered up pretty quickly once he got a handful of sand in his mouth though!? pic.twitter.com/J4YvcvExYb — Jenson Button (@JensonButton) August 23, 2020

Darts

Glen Durrant was all set for the return of the Premier League.