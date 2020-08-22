Aubameyang’s flash cars and Fight Camp karaoke – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 22.

Football

Lyon’s Alex Greenwood was all set for her side’s Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

Stage is Set….. ⚽️?? GAMEDAY pic.twitter.com/L0NIQvmEmE — Alex Greenwood (@AlexGreenwood) August 22, 2020

Former Arsenal and England great Alex Scott sent best wishes to her former side ahead of their quarter-final.

Sending a massive GOOD LUCK to @ArsenalWFC today ahead of the @UWCL quarter final v PSG ⚽️ You got this!! pic.twitter.com/tOn40IhZAv — Alex Scott MBE (@AlexScott) August 22, 2020

Current Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang showed off his impressive car selection.

Theo Walcott was back at work with his Everton team-mates.

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli joined Twitter.

Fala pessoal esse é o meu perfil oficial!! Hi guys this is my official profile!!! ?? — Gabriel Martinelli (@g_martinelli01) August 22, 2020

Michael Owen was keen to give us his Champions League final predictions.

A great team normally beats great individuals. With that in mind, it’s Bayern Munich for me in The @ChampionsLeague Final tonight.?⚽️ — michael owen (@themichaelowen) August 22, 2020

Cricket

Jos Buttler notched up his second Test century in the third Test against Pakistan.

His Lancashire team-mate Liam Livingstone tweeted congratulations.

Kevin Pietersen enjoyed Friday night.

Sam Curran was pleased after being released from England’s Test bubble to play for Surrey against Kent.

??? — Sam Curran (@CurranSM) August 22, 2020

David Warner was doing what David Warner does best these days ahead of jetting off to England for the upcoming limited overs tour.

Golf

Things did not go quite so well for Rory McIlroy in the US.

Justin Rose was relieved after sinking a 25-foot putt on the last to make the cut at the Northern Trust at TPC Boston.

This game drives you crazy!! A birdie at the last for some weekend work @TheNTGolf #Team? pic.twitter.com/Pu6cjjwhnL — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) August 21, 2020

And tennis star Jamie Murray appreciated the shot.

What a putt to make the weekend! @JustinRose99 — Jamie Murray (@jamie_murray) August 21, 2020

Tennis

Sticking with tennis, Stan Wawrinka was celebrating winning the Prague Open Challenger.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was hard at practice ahead of the US Open.

Angelique Kerber is itching to get back on court after taking the decision to fly to the US Open.

I can’t wait to get back on court and compete ???? This is why me and my team have decided to take on the challenge and fly to NYC in a few days! Thanks to @wta and @usta for their huge effort to make this a safe event ?? #TeamAngie #usopen2020 pic.twitter.com/zbWUfVWoVJ — Angelique Kerber (@AngeliqueKerber) August 22, 2020

Snooker

Defending champion Jimmy White was looking forward to locking horns with an old adversary as he prepared to take on seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry in the World Seniors Snooker Championship at the Crucible.

Boxing

Fight Camp karaoke, featuring Eddie Hearn, was everything we expected it to be.

Hearn was celebrating ahead of the final night of Fight Camp, where Dillian Whyte squares off against Alexander Povetkin.

Also on the bill is Katie Taylor’s rematch with Delfine Persoon, who she beat in a controversial encounter last year to become undisputed women’s lightweight champion. Terri Harper wished Taylor luck.