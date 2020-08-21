Tyson Fury hints at WWE return by calling out champion Drew McIntyre

World heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has hinted at a return to the professional wrestling ring.

Fury, 32, currently holds the WBC world title and is set for a third bout against Deontay Wilder while a mouth-watering all-British fight against Anthony Joshua is also expected at some point in the near future.

However, Fury took to Twitter on Friday to call out WWE champion Drew McIntyre.

Fury has history in the WWE, having travelled to Saudi Arabia to face Braun Strowman in the 2019 pay-per-view Crown Jewel.

He was paid a reported £11.9million for the match, which lasted just over eight minutes and was won by Fury.

“Drew McIntyre, any time, any place, anywhere buddy – let’s get it on,” Fury said in a short video on his official Twitter account.

McIntyre, born in Ayr, became the first British professional wrestler to win the WWE Championship after beating Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania earlier this year.