Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rocks new Arsenal strip – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 21.

Football

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was busting out the horns in Arsenal’s new away kit.

Fashion fan Hector Bellerin, meanwhile, was showing off the Gunners’ official tracksuit top.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth takes his side to a familiar place on the opening day of the Championship season.

Advertising

? A return to Ewood for local lad Gareth Ainsworth! ?#Rovers ?⚪️ https://t.co/tWbFFILrtw — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) August 21, 2020

Jadon Sancho showcased his new personalised boots.

Virgil Van Dijk, the poster boy.

Advertising

Leeds target Ben White was training hard at Brighton.

As was the Seagulls’ summer signing Adam Lallana.

The Reds were out on the bikes in Austria.

Back on the bikes ?‍♂️#LFCPreSeason pic.twitter.com/SScEK0RlSy — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions ?) (@LFC) August 21, 2020

Life’s a beach for the Hammers!

☀️??‍♂️ Quick team jog on the beach for the lads this morning pic.twitter.com/m5QTTq5b8A — West Ham United (@WestHam) August 21, 2020

Thibaut Courtois dominates both boxes.

It may be pre-season but Callum Robinson was loving the sausage rolls.

"A few sausage rolls" ? Three fine finishes from Robbo ? pic.twitter.com/vAkNoveDFF — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) August 21, 2020

Inter Milan were building the anticipation ahead of their Europa League final against Sevilla on Friday night.

England’s Toni Duggan was raring to go in Atletico Madrid’s Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona.

Champions league quarter final time.. Adversity breeds opportunity, let’s go team!!! #PorTodos ?⚽️? pic.twitter.com/u5STK0lv8q — Toni Duggan (@toniduggan) August 21, 2020

Aston Villa unveiled their new away shirt.

Danny Ings is a funny man!

Look at that!

New Borussia Dortmund signing Reinier got stuck in at training.

Cricket

Stuart Broad was honoured for reaching 500 Test wickets.

When will Jos Buttler’s next Test century arrive?

If it is not cricket or golf KP is playing, it is croquet.

Tennis

And they say Andy Murray doesn’t like the spotlight…

Andy Murray (Instagram Story)

He does like breakfast with a view, though.

Andy Murray (Instagram Story)

Caroline Wozniacki was smiling and with that view, who can blame her?

Rugby Union

James Haskell was having it large in Ibiza.

Before turning his thoughts to the Black Lives Matter movement and gay rights.

BEING 100% CLEAR I DO NOT AGREE WITH BILLYS VIEWS ON RELIGION. I AM ON RECORD DISAGREEING WITH HIM AND FOLAU. MY BROTHERIS GAY, I FIGHT FOR ANTI RACISM,ANTI HOMOPHOBIA, ANTI OPPRESSION. I THOUGHT I SHOULDMAKE THAT CLEAR FOR THE….. WELL YOU KNOW WHAT YOU ARE????????? — James Haskell (@jameshaskell) August 21, 2020

Boxing

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, who has appeared in WWE before, had a simple message for WWE champion Drew McIntyre: “any time, any place, anywhere buddy. Let’s get it on!”

The stakes are high at Fight Camp on Saturday night.

And even higher after the boxing is over…

Contemplating a live streamed karaoke night from #FightCamp bubble to end an amazing 4 weeks @SkySportsBoxing @DAZN_USA — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) August 21, 2020

Dillian Whyte took a leaf out of his opponent’s book and wore matching tracksuits.

Here comes @DillianWhyte – he’s gone full Povetkin rascal clobber for the weigh in! pic.twitter.com/NonENmOeEU — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) August 21, 2020

Joe Joyce has a secret talent.

Rugby League

England coach Shaun Wane is buzzing for next year’s showpiece.