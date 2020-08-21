Picture of the day – August 21

Mo Farah completed the double defence of his Olympic titles in Rio to leave a legacy on the track.

The Team GB star had already written himself into history after winning the 5,000 metres and 10,000 metres during a memorable London 2012.

Four years later in Brazil, he first defended the 10,000m to become the first Briton to win three athletic gold Olympic medals.

It came after he fell on the 10th lap after being accidentally clipped on the heel by American and former training partner Galen Rupp but went on to claim victory in 27 minutes 05.17 seconds.

Then, Farah won the 5,000m in 13.03.30 to complete another fairytale Games.

The 37-year-old quit the track a year later to focus on the marathon, coming third in London in 2018 and winning in Chicago.

But Farah confirmed in 2019 he would return to defend his 10,000m title in Tokyo before the Olympics were postponed by 12 months due to the coronavirus crisis.