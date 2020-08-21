Henrik Larsson and Alfred Schreuder to assist Ronald Koeman at Barcelona

Barcelona have appointed Henrik Larsson and Alfred Schreuder as Ronald Koeman’s assistants.

The pair have signed deals until 2022 after Koeman returned to the Nou Camp as manager earlier this week.

He replaced Quique Setien following Barca’s humiliating 8-2 Champions League exit to Bayern Munich last week.

Schreuder and Larsson join Koeman's coaching staff ??? — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 21, 2020

Schreuder has previously worked at Hoffenheim and Ajax while Larsson links up with Koeman again having played with him at Feyenoord.

The 48-year-old most recently managed Helsingborgs in Sweden and has made his own comeback to the Nou Camp.

After leaving Celtic in 2004, Larsson spent two years at Barca, scoring 22 goals in 62 games and winning the Champions League, two LaLiga titles and the Spanish Super Cup.