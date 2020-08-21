Advertising
Football rumours from the media
Ronald Koeman has eyes for Georginio Wijnaldum, while Manchester United have thrown an obstacle in the way of Arsenal’s pursuit of Gabriel Magalhaes.
What the papers say
New Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has marked Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum as a prime target for the Spanish giants. Citing a report in Algemeen Dagblad, the Daily Express says Koeman has a strong relationship with the 29-year-old from their time together with the Dutch national team and has asked Wijnaldum not to sign a new deal with the Reds.
Arsenal’s pursuit of Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes has been thrown a curve ball, courtesy of a potential late bid by Manchester United. The Daily Telegraph reports that, while the Gunners remain in pole position for the 22-year-old, Gabriel is believed to have delayed his decision in anticipation of a £22.6million bid from United.
Staying with United, the Manchester Evening News says the club has lost interest in a loan deal for Juventus winger Douglas Costa. Instead, the paper reports United are considering a move for Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks.
Liverpool are believed to be interested in Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara. According to The Independent, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the 29-year-old, while Alcantara is reportedly “enthused” about a move to Anfield.
Meanwhile Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles could soon be calling the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium home. The Daily Mail says Tottenham are set to make a £20m offer for the Gunners defender as doubts grow over Serge Aurier’s future at the club.
Social media round-up
Advertising
Players to watch
Advertising
Dean Henderson: Manchester United have entered advanced talks to re-sign the 23-year-old goalkeeper, according to Sky Sports.
Felipe Anderson: The Sun reports the 27-year-old midfielder is considering leaving West Ham.
Diogo Dalot: Paris St Germain are monitoring the Manchester United full-back, says Portuguese newspaper O Jogo.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.