Australia bowler Andrew Tye eager to erase memories of record 2018 England loss

Australian fast bowler Andrew Tye says he is eager to overcome the painful memories of Australia’s record one-day loss to England in 2018 as he prepares for a potential return to international action against their rivals.

Two years ago, the 33-year-old conceded 100 runs and took no wickets in game three of Australia’s five-game ODI series against England.

Australia went on to lose that game by 242 runs, with England’s score of 481-6 breaking the record for the highest one-day international total in history.

But after being named in Australia’s extended squad for the white ball tour, which gets underway next month, the Gloucestershire bowler says he is “100%” motivated to erase the memories of that record defeat.

He said: “When games like that happen, it was a freak of nature.

“Sometimes these games happen. You don’t plan for them to happen, you don’t foresee them coming but … I’ve learned my lessons from that game.

“I quite often get reminded of it, but I see it as a good challenge. My last game there probably wasn’t the greatest so it’s a good challenge to come back and learn from those lessons and hopefully get the better of the Poms this time.”