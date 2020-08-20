Picture of the day – August 20

England batsman Jonathan Trott was run out by Australia’s Simon Katich during the fifth Ashes Test at the Oval on this day in 2009.

Debutant Trott’s first Test innings ended in disappointment when, having reached 41 in his side’s first innings, he was brilliantly dismissed by Katich fielding at short leg.

However, the Warwickshire batsman was to make amends in the second innings when he plundered 119 from a total of 373 for nine declared as England set the tourists a mammoth 546 to win the series.

If his was the major contribution with the bat, it was bowlers Graeme Swann and Steve Harmison who ultimately settled the match in the home side’s favour by 197 runs.

Swann claimed the wickets of opener Katich, the dangerous Mike Hussey, Marcus North and Brad Haddin on his way to four for 120, while Harmison mopped up the tail with three for 54.

Trott did not have to wait long to gain a measure of revenge for his first innings dismissal when in December the following year he ran out Katich before he had faced a ball on the first morning of the second Test in Adelaide.