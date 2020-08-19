Koeman’s Barca return and Beckham behind the lens – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 19.

Football

Barcelona welcomed back Ronald Koeman to the Nou Camp as their new head coach.

Liverpool centre-back Virgil Van Dijk and Manchester City’s new recruit Nathan Ake expressed gratitude to their now former Holland coach.

All the best trainer! ??? pic.twitter.com/TfWdrovMB7 — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) August 19, 2020

Kylian Mbappe reacted to Paris St Germain reaching the Champions League final.

ONE STEP TO MAKE HISTORY… pic.twitter.com/Itq4Nupymi — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) August 18, 2020

Claudio Bravo said goodbye to Manchester City.

Thank you for all @ManCity a big pleasure ? pic.twitter.com/ZNEecMpkBr — Claudio Bravo Muñoz (@C1audioBravo) August 19, 2020

As did Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson to Sheffield United.

Oli McBurnie will miss the keeper.

Arsenal centre-back David Luiz went for a run.

While former Gunners striker Ian Wright enjoyed a spa day.

Liverpool back-up goalkeeper Adrian was putting the work in.

✈️ GK Airlines! Next destination… ⚽‼️ pic.twitter.com/de7AKxIeDO — Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) August 19, 2020

Reds skipper Jordan Henderson cannot wait for the new season to start.

David Silva pictured in a Real Sociedad shirt for the first time.

Joe Hart was getting familiar with his new surroundings.

It is not often you see David Beckham behind the camera.

Barnsley players were getting the important work done.

Oxford teased their own supporters about their new kit.

Arsenal posted a flashback to their first competitive goal at their new stadium.

? #OnThisDay in 2006, we played our first competitive match at Emirates Stadium – and @GilbertoSilva scored ???? goal ? pic.twitter.com/TU7en0FgEK — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 19, 2020

While striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shared a snap of his travels in Milan.

As did Mesut Ozil.

Southampton remembered the club’s first Premier League goal.

Burnley’s throwback was of a famous win over then champions Manchester United.

#ONTHISDAY | 11 years ago today: ➖ Our first ever Premier League game, at Turf Moor ➖ Our first top-flight victory in 33 years➖ That Robbie Blake volley ?https://t.co/S6xvueZPs7 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 19, 2020

While Wolves’ also included a game against United.

? @rubendsneves_ doing what @rubendsneves_ does best one year ago today. That South Bank ? pic.twitter.com/bk3LK1hUEX — Wolves (@Wolves) August 19, 2020

Newcastle wished Ryan Taylor a happy birthday with a look back at a memorable Wear-Tyne derby moment.

? Ryan Taylor, over the wall! ? Happy 36th birthday, @TaylorR1984! ? pic.twitter.com/ADJ2DwciqB — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 19, 2020

Borussia Dortmund welcomed their palindrome signing.

Try spelling Reinier backwards and reply with your result — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 19, 2020

Cricket

Stuart Broad expressed his frustration with the weather.

Stuart Broad (Instagram Story)

What a shot!

WHAT A SHOT ? Barbados Tridents' Rashid Khan hit this ⚡️ six off the first ball he faced in #CPL20.pic.twitter.com/ykGCSlmCK2 — ICC (@ICC) August 19, 2020

Jason Roy showed off England’s new Twenty20 shirt.

Ian Bell could not believe where the time had gone.

Another former England batsman, Kevin Pietersen, found his latest box set.

Jess has just introduced me to, Extras, on Netflix! How have a missed this! ??‍♂️@rickygervais – hilarious! ?????????? — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) August 19, 2020

England’s selection of #WorldPhotographyDay took some beating.

David Malan is loving life at Yorkshire.

Disappointed the weather didn’t play its part this week but enjoyed my @yorkshireccc home debut either way ?#headingley #yorkshire pic.twitter.com/22iOzB7yYR — Dawid Malan (@dmalan29) August 19, 2020

Tennis

Andy Murray was shooting hoops.

Andy Murray (Instagram Story)

Coco Gauff started life inside the ‘bubble’ ahead of the US Open.

just entered the bubble ? — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) August 19, 2020

And Britain’s Johanna Konta was also getting herself ready in New York.

Out!

hi New York, it’s good to be back. pic.twitter.com/tOvRK0oUTO — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) August 19, 2020

Cycling

Sir Dave Brailsford delivered the news that former winners Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas will not be part of Team Ineos’ Tour de France squad.

3 Grand Tours3 Leaders1 Common Purpose Sir Dave Brailsford expands on our racing plans for 2020 — Team INEOS (@TeamINEOS) August 19, 2020

Athletics

World Athletics marked the anniversary of Usain Bolt’s 200m world record.

1️⃣9️⃣•1️⃣9️⃣⁣ On this day, eleven years ago, @usainbolt changed the world forever. pic.twitter.com/R8d7uxcCxJ — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) August 19, 2020

Cathy Freeman reflected on 20 years since bringing home gold for Australia in the women’s 400 metres at the Sydney Olympics.

I thought it was time to finally share my thoughts in detail about that race. Only took me 20 years! Laurence Billiet (Producer) certainly found a way to take me back. Looking forward to seeing how it all turned out. https://t.co/llF5ozxO5H — Cathy Freeman (@CathyFreeman) August 19, 2020

NBA

LeBron James’ new Space Jam jersey was revealed.

Would it be the Family Reunion without a special surprise?! @mavcarter gives our I Promise families the first ever look at @KingJames in his @spacejammovie ‘A New Legacy’ jersey! ?? pic.twitter.com/XsPYL1dvcU — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) August 18, 2020

NFL

The comparison of old and new New England Patriots quarterbacks is well under way – and newbie Cameron Newton appeared to be enjoying it.

UFC

Conor McGregor enjoyed himself.