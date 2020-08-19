Charlotte Geary, 13, wins award for invention which could reshape skateboarding

Teenager Charlotte Geary has won an award for designing a new type of remote-controlled skateboard which could transform the sport.

Geary’s ‘Electrodeck’ is a motor-powered, multi-directional skateboard which can reach speeds of almost 10mph and allows skaters to go faster and do more tricks without taking their feet off the board.

The board is powered by battery and a brushless hub motor, and is operated by a handheld bluetooth remote which allows the skater to change speed and direction.

Geary, 13, from Bournemouth, presented her invention to judges, including cycling champion Mark Cavendish, as part of the Institution of Engineering and Technology Sports of the Future competition.

Charlotte Geary shows off her prize-winning invention (Ciaran McCrickard/PA)

She said: “The Sports of the Future competition seemed like a massive opportunity to put an invention I had been coming up with for a while into action.

“The whole idea behind it is a motor-powered, multi-directional skateboard. I named this the Electrodeck.

“When I found out I actually won, I was speechless. Hundreds of people enter these kinds of competitions all the time and so you never expect to be the one who actually wins!”

Geary’s idea has now been turned into a prototype as part of her prize.

Skateboarding will make its Olympic debut in Tokyo next summer.