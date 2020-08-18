Menu

Sports stars find Silva lining after David’s departure – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sports | Published:

Praise for the midfielder has been pouring in following his departure from Manchester City.

Manchester City’s David Silva leaves the field following his final appearance for the club

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 18.

Football

The tributes for departing Manchester City midfielder David Silva continue to pour in – from all places.

Another City player with a statue was looking ahead after hanging up his playing boots to fully concentrate on managing Anderlecht.

The new boy was being welcomed at Liverpool.

And the Premier League champions went out for a ride.

Gary Lineker was reminded of how football attire has changed since 1986.

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku fit three posts into one tweet.

West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski was back on the training field.

Cricket

Former Australia cricketer Damien Martyn was channelling his inner Eminem.

Leicestershire’s declaration bowling was a sight to behold.

Basketball

The decision to eject Dallas Mavericks’ Kristaps Porzingis during his first play-off game did not go down well with leading NBA players.

Darts

Phil Taylor was among the darts stars taking part in the annual Sports Star Fishing Championship, along with PDC chairman Barry Hearn.

Boxing

Tyson Fury’s father John gave him a run for his money in the gym.

UK & international sports

