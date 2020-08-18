Sports stars find Silva lining after David’s departure – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 18.

Football

The tributes for departing Manchester City midfielder David Silva continue to pour in – from all places.

Another City player with a statue was looking ahead after hanging up his playing boots to fully concentrate on managing Anderlecht.

Pleased and proud to lead this beautiful club the next four years. Watch us. ?⚪ pic.twitter.com/Medu2UGqa6 — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) August 18, 2020

The new boy was being welcomed at Liverpool.

And the Premier League champions went out for a ride.

Gary Lineker was reminded of how football attire has changed since 1986.

Shorts were short in the eighties. ? https://t.co/YEGc2PvZem — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 18, 2020

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku fit three posts into one tweet.

Great team performance yesterday! We did what we had to do! Time to prepare for the final ⚫️?! Happy retirement @vincentkompany happy birthday to my mentor, my dear friend @ThierryHenry pic.twitter.com/6W1sLtFYBl — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) August 18, 2020

West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski was back on the training field.

Good to be back? pic.twitter.com/Sb8DGmhwHo — Łukasz Fabiański (@LukaszFabianski) August 18, 2020

Cricket

Former Australia cricketer Damien Martyn was channelling his inner Eminem.

Leicestershire’s declaration bowling was a sight to behold.

Peak declaration bowling! Despite heavy rain throughout the match, we could see a result at @leicsccc! Keep up-to-date with every #BobWillisTrophy score: https://t.co/HrPARAZVSe pic.twitter.com/PqUuq0IOBU — County Championship (@CountyChamp) August 18, 2020

Basketball

The decision to eject Dallas Mavericks’ Kristaps Porzingis during his first play-off game did not go down well with leading NBA players.

Man that was BOGUS AS HELL MAN!!!!! Cmon man. ??‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 18, 2020

…you can’t eject him Kristaps for that. Protecting the Mavs best player. That’s bad. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) August 18, 2020

No ejection in the playoffs man — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) August 18, 2020

Darts

Phil Taylor was among the darts stars taking part in the annual Sports Star Fishing Championship, along with PDC chairman Barry Hearn.

Several PDC stars are currently taking part in the annual charity @sportsstarsfish event, including Chairman @BarryHearn ? Follow @sportsstarsfish for updates throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/f0qWJkv1B6 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) August 18, 2020

Boxing

Tyson Fury’s father John gave him a run for his money in the gym.