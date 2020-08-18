Menu

Picture of the day – August 18

UK & international sports

Graeme Swann had to duck and dive against South Africa's pace attack.

In 2012 against South Africa at Lord's, Graeme Swann faced an impressive fast bowling attack on his way to 37 not out

Graeme Swann evades a bouncer en route to an unbeaten 37 at Lord’s to lift England to 315 against South Africa in the third Test of the series in 2012.

The off-spinner had to battle against the fast bowling of Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn and Jacques Kallis.

England were responding to South Africa’s first-innings total of 309 and were 252 for seven, largely thanks to Jonny Bairstow’s 95, when Swann came to the crease.

He scored 37 from 53 deliveries, sharing useful lower-order partnerships with James Anderson and Steven Finn.

England were unable to capitalise on their narrow first-innings lead, as South Africa hit 351 in their second innings with England falling 51 runs short.

