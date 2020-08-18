Advertising
Picture of the day – August 18
Graeme Swann had to duck and dive against South Africa’s pace attack.
Graeme Swann evades a bouncer en route to an unbeaten 37 at Lord’s to lift England to 315 against South Africa in the third Test of the series in 2012.
The off-spinner had to battle against the fast bowling of Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn and Jacques Kallis.
England were responding to South Africa’s first-innings total of 309 and were 252 for seven, largely thanks to Jonny Bairstow’s 95, when Swann came to the crease.
He scored 37 from 53 deliveries, sharing useful lower-order partnerships with James Anderson and Steven Finn.
England were unable to capitalise on their narrow first-innings lead, as South Africa hit 351 in their second innings with England falling 51 runs short.
