Picture of the day – August 18

Graeme Swann evades a bouncer en route to an unbeaten 37 at Lord’s to lift England to 315 against South Africa in the third Test of the series in 2012.

The off-spinner had to battle against the fast bowling of Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn and Jacques Kallis.

England were responding to South Africa’s first-innings total of 309 and were 252 for seven, largely thanks to Jonny Bairstow’s 95, when Swann came to the crease.

He scored 37 from 53 deliveries, sharing useful lower-order partnerships with James Anderson and Steven Finn.

England were unable to capitalise on their narrow first-innings lead, as South Africa hit 351 in their second innings with England falling 51 runs short.