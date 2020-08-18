Ligue 1 opener postponed due to coronavirus cases in Marseille camp

Friday’s Ligue 1 season opener between Marseille and St Etienne has been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in the hosts’ camp.

Marseille confirmed on Tuesday morning that Covid-19 tests carried out on Sunday provided three positive results – leading to the fixture being moved.

“In view of the medical results communicated by Olympique de Marseille on Tuesday 18 August, the national Covid commission has indicated to the LFP’s Competitions Commission that the virus is circulating within the Marseille club and proposed the postponement of the match Olympique de Marseille-AS St Etienne,” a Ligue 1 statement read.

It went on to confirm that, pending an improvement in the “health conditions” at Marseille, the game will be rescheduled for either September 16 or 17.

The postponement is the latest setback for the top tier of French football, with the previous season suspended and eventually cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first game of the 2020/21 campaign is now scheduled to be Bordeaux hosting Nantes on Saturday afternoon.