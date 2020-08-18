LA Clippers hold off Luka Doncic-inspired Dallas Mavericks

The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Dallas Mavericks 118-110 in a thrilling first-round play-off clash.

After giving up a 10-lead early, Dallas, inspired by Luka Doncic, fought back to head into the second half up 69-66.

However the ejection of Kristaps Porzingis early in the third halted the Mavericks’ momentum and allowed Kawhi Leonard to take control of the game for the Clippers.

Despite Doncic finishing with 42 points, the most ever by a player in his first post-season game, Leonard’s experience ultimately saw the Clippers over the line.

Career high ☑️Franchise record for points scored in a playoff game ☑️Third-most points ever scored in a playoff game ☑️Most points scored in a Game 1 ☑️ ? #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/iMbGBvL2XY — utahjazz (@utahjazz) August 17, 2020

The Denver Nuggets repelled a 57-point effort from Donovan Mitchell to claim a 135-125 overtime win against the Utah Jazz.

Mitchell stepped up to the plate in the absence of key player Mike Conley, proving nearly unstoppable with the ball in hand.

However Denver refused to go away, withstanding Mitchell’s onslaught to force the game into overtime.

Jamal Murray then took over for the Nuggets, scoring 10 of his 36 points in extra time and giving Denver a 1-0 lead in the series.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum came out hungry Monday night, combing for a total of 61 points during our Game 1 win over Philly. pic.twitter.com/G1q27OXa2D — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 18, 2020

A strong performance from Joel Embiid was not enough to carry the Philadelphia 76ers over the line against the Boston Celtics.

The centre dominated as he racked up 26 points, but the Sixers were left to rue some sloppy handling which prevented them from sustaining any sort of meaningful run.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown shared the bulk of the scoring for Boston, combining for 61 points in the 109-101 victory.

The Toronto Raptors continued to show why they are the reigning champions with a dominant 134-110 win over the Brooklyn Nets.