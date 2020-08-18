Gloucester wing Jonny May still waiting for green light ahead of Bristol clash

Gloucester head coach George Skivington says Jonny May could recover in time for Friday’s Gallagher Premiership clash with local rivals Bristol but admits he is making contingency plans.

May’s first game since returning to Kingsholm from Leicester Tigers lasted just 18 minutes after he failed a head injury assessment (HIA) following a high tackle from Melani Nanai during Saturday’s thrashing of Worcester.

Warriors full-back Nanai was sent off for the challenge by referee Christophe Ridley and later apologised to England wing May.

Skivington must wait to discover whether the player will be fit to feature in the derby clash with the second-placed Bears.

Gloucester head coach George Skivington (Nick Potts/PA)

“Jonny’s going through the protocols. He didn’t train today, there is certain HIA stuff he’s got to go through with the medical team and I will get a report at the end of the day and find out where he is at,” said Skivington.

“The protocol means he could turn it around and play, there’s time. But obviously there are certain measures that the physio and him will go through and tick off.

“I’m not sure where he’s at but obviously we’re planning around it and what not. But, yeah, he can turn it around for the game.”