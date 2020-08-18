Arsenal captain Kim Little predicts exciting finish to Women’s Champions League

Arsenal captain Kim Little hopes the Women’s Champions League will be as exciting as the ongoing men’s tournament and wants to take advantage of the unique event.

The competition is set to resume on Friday, with Atletico taking on Barcelona and Glasgow City facing Wolfsburg in northern Spain.

Similarly to the men’s tournament, all the quarter-final ties will be single-leg affairs, something Little believes provides additional pressure on the teams and players.

“(It’s) very different to what we’re used to with the Champions League and playing two legs home and away,” Little told the PA news agency ahead of Arsenal’s game against Paris St Germain on Saturday.

“But I think it adds to the pressure and excitement of it. You know, as a footballer, that’s what you want.

“You want those moments, so I think it’s very different but we should take advantage of this unique situation and hopefully we can all put on some great games for everyone to watch.”

Advertising

The men’s competition has seen a number of thrilling matches with the new format in place, including Lyon’s 3-1 defeat of Manchester City and Barcelona’s 8-2 capitulation at the hands of Bayern Munich.

Little added: “I think with those one-off games it allows for anything to happen and potentially for underdogs to have more of a chance, so I hope the women’s tournament will provide as much excitement as the men’s has.”

Little was speaking as a member of Team VISA as part of VISA’s efforts to futureproof women’s football and grow the game.