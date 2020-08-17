Kompany tributes as Maguire mourns European exit – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 17.

Football

Liverpool midfielder James Milner was at it again.

Just telling the boys how big my first mobile phone was… press 7 four times for an S ?#inmyday#massivepockets #snakewasclassthough pic.twitter.com/PJrMs10ATD — James Milner (@JamesMilner) August 17, 2020

Harry Maguire was still coming to terms with Manchester United’s Europa League exit.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is ready for the new season.

Advertising

Romelu Lukaku and Pablo Zabaleta saluted Vincent Kompany after the former Manchester City defender retired.

You paved the way for so many of us! I’ll miss you brother?? good luck ✊?@VincentKompany #VinceTheGreat pic.twitter.com/vSAHDmpdYA — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) August 17, 2020

Thanks for everything, captain ? https://t.co/dQzoN2Vl2F — Pablo Zabaleta (@pablo_zabaleta) August 17, 2020

Advertising

Arsenal wished a happy 43rd birthday to one of the Premier League’s all-time greats.

The GOAT. The King. Call him what you want: he's ours and he's the best the @PremierLeague has ever seen ? ? @ThierryHenry ? pic.twitter.com/M0rAG0I4vw — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 17, 2020

Sergio Aguero bid an emotional farewell to David Silva (roughly translated: “We learned a lot from you. Every day, you made us bigger and better. It was an honour to share all these years with you. We will miss you. All the best for the future. Eternally thanks.”)

Aprendimos mucho de ti. Todos los días. Hiciste más grande a @ManCity y nos hiciste mejor. Fue un honor haber compartido todos estos años contigo y con tantos logros. Te vamos a extrañar. Todo lo mejor en lo que viene. Eternamente gracias ??@21LVA #Legend #GraciasDavid #ElMago pic.twitter.com/s8728hYTNX — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) August 17, 2020

England unveiled another Lionheart.

Ilkay Gundogan reacted to Manchester City’s Champions League exit.

Trying to recover now with a big and very long season ahead of us in just a couple of weeks. Thanks to everyone for the support during this difficult season! ?? @ManCity (2/2) — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) August 17, 2020

Virgil Van Dijk was ending careers in training!

Luke Ayling was hoping for some help from the Leeds fans again.

Let’s see if you’ve gone complacent now we are promoted…. ??? https://t.co/UJwSY84MsJ — Luke Ayling (@lukeayling_8) August 17, 2020

Former England skipper David Beckham was enjoying the weather.

Another new manager starts his first day at Watford.

? The new boss has arrived… pic.twitter.com/LddOU8o01O — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) August 17, 2020

It was the same at Bournemouth.

1st day of pre-season @afcbournemouth today, 1st day as new manager for Jason Tindall. A new chapter, a new volume of what we all hope will be another incredible success story #AfCB Wishing JT lots of luck and success on behalf of everyone at the club #TogetherAnythingisPossible — Jeff Mostyn (@jeffmostyn) August 17, 2020

Cricket

Pundit Ian Ward was up at 4.20am to video the storm at the Ageas Bowl.

This was the Ageas Bowl at 4.20 am. Massive storm! #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/LmJ8TNU6dT — Ian Ward (@WardyShorts) August 17, 2020

That prompted a few questions…

Why were you up filming that??! — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 17, 2020

Taken from the hotel bar I’m assuming ?? — Richard Bland (@blandy73) August 17, 2020

Reactions like a cat from Sir Alastair.

Alastair Cook continues to set the standard ? Stunning snaffle in the slips for @EssexCricket#BobWillisTrophy pic.twitter.com/44bjLgbMDK — County Championship (@CountyChamp) August 17, 2020

Rugby league

Zak Hardaker had his mate Rob Burrow feeling emotional.

Bless you Zak. You don’t know what it means to me. Love ya mate x https://t.co/ao2r233Zuy — Rob Burrow (@Rob7Burrow) August 17, 2020

Boxing

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is ready.

What a way to finish Fight Camp.

DJ Hearn in the mix.

Myself @scott_mills @Chris_Stark here to get you revved up for Fight Week! 1pm today my guest DJ set on BBC Radio One? pic.twitter.com/dhmryae7Vb — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) August 17, 2020

Formula One

Romain Grosjean, who is yet to get off the mark in the F1 drivers’ standings, made an ambitious plea for points.