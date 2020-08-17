Menu

Kompany tributes as Maguire mourns European exit – Monday’s sporting social

Tributes were paid to Vincent Kompany.

Pablo Zabaleta (left) paid tribute to Vincent Kompany

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 17.

Football

Liverpool midfielder James Milner was at it again.

Harry Maguire was still coming to terms with Manchester United’s Europa League exit.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is ready for the new season.

View this post on Instagram

Nice break…now back to work ⚽️

A post shared by Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) on

Romelu Lukaku and Pablo Zabaleta saluted Vincent Kompany after the former Manchester City defender retired.

Arsenal wished a happy 43rd birthday to one of the Premier League’s all-time greats.

Sergio Aguero bid an emotional farewell to David Silva (roughly translated: “We learned a lot from you. Every day, you made us bigger and better. It was an honour to share all these years with you. We will miss you. All the best for the future. Eternally thanks.”)

England unveiled another Lionheart.

Ilkay Gundogan reacted to Manchester City’s Champions League exit.

Virgil Van Dijk was ending careers in training!

Luke Ayling was hoping for some help from the Leeds fans again.

Former England skipper David Beckham was enjoying the weather.

View this post on Instagram

Loving these summer days ☀️⁣ ? @brooklynbeckham

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Another new manager starts his first day at Watford.

It was the same at Bournemouth.

Cricket

Pundit Ian Ward was up at 4.20am to video the storm at the Ageas Bowl.

That prompted a few questions…

Reactions like a cat from Sir Alastair.

Rugby league

Zak Hardaker had his mate Rob Burrow feeling emotional.

Boxing

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is ready.

View this post on Instagram

Come get some from the ever ready champ! #bringiton ??

A post shared by Tyson Fury (@gypsyking101) on

What a way to finish Fight Camp.

DJ Hearn in the mix.

Formula One

Romain Grosjean, who is yet to get off the mark in the F1 drivers’ standings, made an ambitious plea for points.

UK & international sports

