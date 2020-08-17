Former Everton and Wales keeper Dai Davies diagnosed with cancer of the pancreas

Former Everton and Wales goalkeeper Dai Davies has been diagnosed with cancer of the pancreas.

Davies, 72, is being treated at the Nightingale House Hospice in Wrexham.

“Dad (Dai Davies) has had exceptional care at the Royal Hospital Liverpool recently after being diagnosed with cancer of the pancreas,” Davies’ daughter Bethan wrote on social media.

“Gareth, Rhian and myself are now able to see him daily as he has been transferred to Nightingale House, Wrexham.

“We’ve enjoyed sharing positive stories with our Dad this weekend.

“Thank you for your messages, but we kindly ask you to pause for now – plenty of time to share again later. He’s enjoying reminiscing with us .”

Carmarthenshire-born Davies made over 350 appearances for Swansea, Everton, Wrexham and Tranmere between 1970 and 1986.

Davies won 52 caps between 1975 and 1982 and is Wales’ third-most capped goalkeeper after Neville Southall and Wayne Hennessey.

He later ran a natural health clinic in Llangollen and is a well-known figure in Wales, having worked as a pundit for Welsh language outlets.