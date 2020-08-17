Crucible success extends Ronnie O’Sullivan’s lead over ‘triple crown’ rivals

Ronnie O’Sullivan’s sixth world title moves him level with Steve Davis and Ray Reardon in the modern day rankings – and one away from Stephen Hendry’s record of seven.

But it also moves O’Sullivan further clear in the list of all-time winners of ‘triple crown’ titles – which includes the World Championship, the UK Championship and the Masters.

Here the PA news agency looks at how O’Sullivan’s recent triumph affects the list of those who have succeeded on the sport’s biggest stage.

1. Ronnie O’Sullivan

(PA Graphics)

Total: 20. World: 6. UK: 7: Masters: 7

O’Sullivan’s triple crown reign began in 1993, when he sunk Stephen Hendry to win the UK title and become the youngest winner of a ranking event at the age of 17 years and 358 days. He surpassed Hendry’s triple crown record when he won the same title for the seventh time last year.

2. Stephen Hendry

Advertising

Stephen Hendry enjoyed plenty of success at the Crucible (PA)

Total: 18. World: 7. UK: 5. Masters: 6

Hendry won five straight titles at both the World Championship and the Masters in the course of his illustrious career. His last attempt to add to his career tally came at the UK in 2006, when at the age of 37 he was edged out 10-6 by Peter Ebdon.

3. Steve Davis

Advertising

Steve Davis, pictured at the Crucible in 2016, was a popular winner (PA)

Total: 15. World: 6. UK: 6. Masters: 3

Davis’ dominance did not quite transfer to the raucous Masters, which he won three times but fell in either the quarter or semi-finals on new fewer than nine other occasions. The Crucible remained Davis’s domain, with only black balls and Bradfordians costing him a greater ‘triple crown’ tally.