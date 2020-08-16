Picture of the day – August 16

Talismanic captain Vincent Kompany has the magnitude of his headed goal etched all over his face during Manchester City’s 3-0 win over Chelsea on this day in 2015.

The Belgium defender nodded home City’s second in a commanding victory against the defending Premier League champions, and wheeled away in delight.

Sergio Aguero, Kompany and Fernandinho provided the goals to hand City hope of an exciting campaign ahead on just the second weekend of the 2015-16 season.

Jose Mourinho never recovered from criticising and demoting medic Eva Carneiro, paying the price with his job in December 2015 after Chelsea lost nine of the first 16 Premier League matches.

While City outclassed their London rivals on that day in August, the league crown ended up in the greatly unexpected destination of Leicester.

City would have been frustrated enough with an eventual fourth-place finish, but 10th for Chelsea proved an abysmal return.