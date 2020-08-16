Bernardo Silva calls out ‘pathetic’ Liverpool fans – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 16.

Football

Rio Ferdinand was not backing down in his scathing assessment of Manchester City’s defending in their Champions League quarter-final defeat by Lyon, even when pulled up on it by Aymeric Laporte himself.

Say what you see…. https://t.co/oCFiEGrSwl — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 16, 2020

Laporte’s City team-mate Bernardo Silva had numerous suggestions for how Liverpool-supporting Twitter trolls could spend their time instead of mocking his side’s exit.

The 2019/2020 season has ended for us in a very disappointing way. To all the fans, we’re sorry for this frustrating season. The only thing we can promise is that in 2020/2021 we’ll fight a lot to do much better and get back to winning important things for you guys! ?? — Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) August 16, 2020

And to all Liverpool fans that have nothing else to do than to come to a Man City player account, I’m also sorry for you but for the wrong reasons…? pathetic… go celebrate your titles, or try to find a partner, drink a beer with a friend, read a book…??‍♂️ so many options!? — Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) August 16, 2020

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti was putting his players through their paces in pre-season training.

Getting ready for the new start. pic.twitter.com/ilLt38ocrM — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) August 15, 2020

Manchester United winger Tahith Chong wheeled into Bremen ahead of his loan move to Bundesliga side Werder.

ℹ️ Although the final terms of his move are yet to be agreed, Tahith Chong has been given permission to train with the club and will therefore join this morning's session. @TahithC #werder pic.twitter.com/dcEWcEaNfH — SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) August 16, 2020

Tahith Chong has arrived for his first training session with #Werder ?⚪️ #Zillerdeich2020 @TahithC pic.twitter.com/47Q93UOieB — SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) August 16, 2020

? @TahithC has officially joined #Werder on a one-year loan. Welcome to the Green-White family, Tahith! ? pic.twitter.com/5wTQfL5Svu — SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) August 16, 2020

Cricket

Australia great Ricky Ponting paid tribute to old foe MS Dhoni following the former India captain’s retirement.

Congrats @msdhoni on a brilliant international career. I loved and enjoyed every contest we had as players and now I still have to find ways to stop you winning games against the @DelhiCapitals. Look forward to saying it in person in a few weeks time. pic.twitter.com/R34XMtha0h — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) August 16, 2020

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen took the opportunity to restate his belief that his “great buddy” Dhoni never got him out at Lord’s for his first Test wicket in 2011, despite Indian claims to the contrary.

Sam Billings recalled his Indian Premier League days, where he shared a pitch with Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings.

Very lucky to have played with both of these legends. Learnt a huge amount from both; awesome players but even better blokes ?? Congrats on two incredible international careers @msdhoni @ImRaina ! https://t.co/ioI6jxonFJ — Sam Billings (@sambillings) August 16, 2020

The ICC shared a Dhoni highlight reel.

3️⃣5️⃣9️⃣ sixes in MS Dhoni's international career! And he hit them all around the park ?#DhoniRetires pic.twitter.com/EUGh8U8dyv — ICC (@ICC) August 16, 2020

Warwickshire wicketkeeper Michael Burgess’ catch was pretty impressive, never mind the roll.

The @mgkburgess catch is brilliant but the roll is mesmerising ?#BobWillisTrophy pic.twitter.com/TaJoEtNzo5 — County Championship (@CountyChamp) August 16, 2020

Boxing

Tyson Fury found his Sunday morning workout wheely hard.

1 of the hardest workouts iv ever done ✅. #pleasetry 7 miles in a wheel chair. It was mega hard. pic.twitter.com/eSnQSatKpC — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) August 16, 2020

Alexander Povetkin arrived at Fight Camp ahead of his clash with Dillian Whyte next weekend.

Cycling

Chris Froome wishes Remco Evenepoel well in his recovery after the Belgian rider was hospitalised after a crash.

Golf

James Milner offered his support to Thomas Bjorn as the 2018 Europe Ryder Cup captain continued on his ‘Wentworth2Wales’ charity walk.

Justin Rose was on the driving range.

Range Day!! Anybody had any good scores this weekend in club competitions? Course/score? pic.twitter.com/EsAqYRW0u4 — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) August 16, 2020

Athletics

It was a special anniversary for Usain Bolt.

9️⃣.5️⃣8️⃣ #OnThisDay in 2009 the 100m World Record belong to the Country Yute pic.twitter.com/eXdWmicVKU — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 16, 2020

Mixed martial arts

Basketball superstar LeBron James led the tributes after Stipe Miocic took a unanimous decision over Daniel Cormier at UFC 252.

Former UFC middleweight Mike Bisping was also impressed.

Congrats champ and congrats champ. Both men should be very proud. — michael (@bisping) August 16, 2020

Daniel Sturridge was backing the other guy.

Great fight so far ! Let’s go DC #UFC252 1-1 — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) August 16, 2020

So too was Tony Bellew.

So much respect for @dc_mma .. Great fight and he’s been an amazing MMA! Enjoy your retirement champ.. ? #UFC252 — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) August 16, 2020

Would love to see Stipe Vs Jon Jones!! That for me would be the ultimate fight!! Whoever can defeat Jones will be the main man imo.. #UFC ? — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) August 16, 2020

Tennis

Simona Halep celebrated her 21st WTA title of her career at the Prague Open.