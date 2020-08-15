Sheffield United close in on £18.5m signing of Bournemouth keeper Aaron Ramsdale

Sheffield United are close to completing the £18.5million signing of Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The Blades have had a second offer reluctantly accepted by Bournemouth, the PA news agency understands, and the 22-year-old is only formalities away from completing a return to his first club.

Bournemouth signed Ramsdale from Sheffield United for £800,000 in 2017, with the England Under-21 international making 37 senior appearances for the Cherries.

The Vitality Stadium club rejected the Blades’ initial bid in the region of £12m for Ramsdale, with the Cherries understood to be under no pressure financially or otherwise to sell.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, pictured, is set to get his man with Aaron Ramsdale primed to return to the Blades (Glyn Kirk/PA)

Ramsdale, though, is thought to have had his head set on a move back to his former Bramall Lane stomping ground, with the Blades keen to recruit a first-choice keeper after loan star Dean Henderson’s return to parent club Manchester United.

Chris Wilder steered the Blades to a hugely-impressive ninth-place finish in the Premier League last term.

Bournemouth had initially hoped to hold onto Ramsdale despite their five-year top-flight stay coming to an end.

However, once the Stoke-born stopper confirmed his desire to return to his first club, the Cherries board set about agreeing an acceptable fee.