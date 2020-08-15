Nick Gubbins removed from Middlesex match due to coronavirus risk

Middlesex batsman Nick Gubbins has been withdrawn from his side’s Bob Willis Trophy match against Kent after potentially being exposed to coronavirus.

Gubbins, 26, was set to play on Saturday but was pulled out and placed in isolation after the club became aware of the possible risk.

“As a precautionary measure, Nick Gubbins has been withdrawn from Middlesex’s squad, as he may have come into contact with an individual who has tested positive for Covid-19,” read a tweet from the county.

— Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) August 15, 2020

“On the advice of the team doctor he will self-isolate & monitor for any symptoms over the next few days.”

Gubbins had enjoyed a prolific start to the campaign, scoring 306 runs in four innings so far including 192 against Surrey in the London derby.