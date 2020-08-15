Former India captain MS Dhoni retires

Former India captain MS Dhoni has announced his retirement.

The 39-year-old led his national team in limited-overs cricket from 2007 to 2016 and in Tests from 2008 to 2014.

Dhoni made the announcement on his Instagram page, writing alongside a video montage of his career: “Thanks a lot for (your) love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as retired.”

Dhoni retires as India’s most successful captain in limited-overs internationals having won three ICC trophies – the T20 World Cup in 2007, the World Cup in 2011 and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

In the 2011 final Dhoni memorably hit the winning runs with a six as Sri Lanka were beaten in Mumbai.

His final international appearance was his 350th ODI, in the semi-final of last year’s World Cup, when he made 50 but India lost to New Zealand at Old Trafford.

Dhoni’s final international appearance was at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Advertising

In 90 Test matches the wicketkeeper-batsman scored 4,876 runs, hitting six centuries and taking 258 catches behind the stumps.

His one-day statistics are even more impressive, Dhoni registering 10,773 runs at an average of just over 50, with 321 catches and 123 stumpings.

Dhoni’s decision means he will miss the chance to sign off with a T20 World Cup on home soil next year.