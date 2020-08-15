Another gong for Jurgen Klopp and MS Dhoni tributes – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 15.

Football

Another gong for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

? Congratulations to Jürgen Klopp The @LFC boss is your @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Season for 2019/20 #PLAwards pic.twitter.com/2rZyMpZfhV — Premier League (@premierleague) August 15, 2020

The Reds headed for their pre-season tour.

I wonder what Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos was laughing at on Friday night…

Patrick Vieira saluted Willian after signing for the Gunners on the same date as he did 24 years ago.

A good date to sign for the club ? good luck @willianborges88 ?? — Patrick Vieira (@OfficialVieira) August 15, 2020

Everton’s new boyband!

Looking ahead together to the new season. ? pic.twitter.com/h3bs7DqHcK — Everton (@Everton) August 15, 2020

West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice was in awe of the Rocket.

Ronnie O’Sullivan really is special ? — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) August 15, 2020

It was music day in the Fuchs household.

Kammy had a good night’s sleep in the tent.

Kammy on camping started last night ? my new sleeping partner is Ted ?? pic.twitter.com/bsiz3uUeHh — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) August 15, 2020

Manchester United unveiled their new away shirt.

Tottenham looked ahead to the new season.

Oxford used the beach during pre-season training.

Not your usual day at the beach… pic.twitter.com/AfY2IGPeOD — Oxford United FC (@OUFCOfficial) August 15, 2020

Cricket

Cricketers past and present lined up to pay tribute to the retiring MS Dhoni.

Welcome to the retirement club, MSD! What a magical career! ? — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) August 15, 2020

Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings. pic.twitter.com/5lRYyPFXcp — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2020

Darren Gough revelled in his hat-trick Down Under.

Great memories ??? — Darren Gough (@DGoughie) August 15, 2020

Worcestershire brought in a special helper to announce their team for a Bob Willis Trophy match against Northamptonshire.

LINE UP Here’s Junior Member Abby Swaine helping us name the starting XI for today’s Bob Willis Trophy fixture against @NorthantsCCC Thanks for your help, Abby! pic.twitter.com/QaJyRozQYm — Worcestershire CCC (@WorcsCCC) August 15, 2020

Tennis

Andy Murray was unimpressed with his brother Jamie’s timekeeping.

Andy Murray (Instagram Story)

Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan had support from another champion of the sporting world in Novak Djokovic.

Thanks mate, appreciate the support ?? — Ronnie O'Sullivan (@ronnieo147) August 14, 2020

German Marcel Eckardt was looking forward to refereeing the Crucible final for the first time.

12,5 years since I picked up the white gloves for the very first time. And now: A dream come true. Thanks for all the nice words! Best of luck to @ronnieo147 and @KyrenWilson ???⚪️⚫️ https://t.co/pd6T0zH9ye — Marcel Eckardt (@germanref) August 15, 2020

Boxing

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury loved his open workout on Morecambe beach on Friday night.

Eddie Hearn signed off from Fight Camp for another week.

With the biggest one on the way next week.

Rascal clobber but bang up for a tear up – Team Povetkin touch down in London ahead of next Saturdays huge fight ?? #WhytePovetkin #FightCamp @skysportsboxing @dazn_usa pic.twitter.com/slcKCi1glN — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) August 15, 2020

Golf

Europe’s 2018 Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn was prepared for more pain as he started day three of his charity walk from Wentworth to Celtic Manor.

Rugby Union

Joe Marler promoted his book again.

Darts

Wayne Mardle was having costume issues.