10 of the most glaring misses in football

Raheem Sterling missed an open goal as Manchester City were dumped out of the Champions League at the hands of Lyon.

Here, the PA news agency looks at 10 of football’s worst misses.

Chris Iwelumo: World Cup qualifier, Scotland v Norway, 2008

Chris Iwelumo misses the target (Andrew Milligan/PA)

In a crucial World Cup qualifier, and on his Scotland debut, striker Iwelumo managed to miss the target from close range after a perfect cross from Gary Naysmith. It was a sitter and Iwelumo never did score for his country.

Ayegbeni Yakubu: World Cup, Nigeria v South Korea, 2010

The former Everton and Portsmouth man was the beneficiary of a pinpoint cross from the left and Yakubu, inside the six-yard box, went for the precision finish rather than a blast into the open goal. Unfortunately for him he sent the ball six inches wide.

Ronnie Rosenthal: Premier League, Aston Villa v Liverpool, 1992

The Liverpool striker rounded Villa goalkeeper Nigel Spink and, with the goal wide open, leaned back and side-footed the ball against the bar – to the delight of a packed Holte End.

Cristiano Ronaldo: LaLiga, Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid, 2012

Even the world’s best players can blunder, and then Real Madrid superstar Ronaldo would not want to relive this one. He was slipped the ball across goal by Gonzalo Higuain as Madrid attacked at pace, and only had to tap home. Too easy perhaps. Ronaldo instead chipped towards an empty net and hit a post.

Fernando Torres: Premier League, Manchester United v Chelsea, 2011



If there was a single moment which summed up Torres’ miserable Chelsea career, this was it. The Spaniard had done all the hard work by rounding David De Gea, but with an open goal gaping he prodded tamely wide from the edge of the goal area.

Nwankwo Kanu: Premier League, West Brom v Middlesbrough, 2004

The Nigeria striker made a fine living off unorthodox finishes, but this effort pushed improvisation beyond the limit. Lurking at the far post Kanu steadied himself for a short-range tap-in from a low cross but contrived to lob the ball over the bar from two yards.

Roberto Soldado: FA Cup, Tottenham v Burnley, 2015



Jon Dahl Tomasson: Eredivisie, Feyenoord v NAC Breda, 2001

Newcastle fans will remember Tomasson missing a hatful of chances during a tough stint at St James’ Park. None matched this one though, with Tomasson – in the centre of the goalmouth – scooping over the bar from barely a foot out.

Carlos Tevez: Premier League, Sunderland v Manchester City, 2010



Matt Ritchie: Premier League, Newcastle v Burnley, 2018

Newcastle’s Matt Ritchie met DeAndre Yedlin’s deflected low cross two yards out with his favoured left foot – but rather than celebrating, he was left with his arms raised in disbelief in the back of the net after somehow side-footing wide.