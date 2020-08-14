Picture of the day – Andrew Strauss hits century as England chase Ashes victory

Andrew Strauss hit a century in the third Ashes Test against Australia as England set themselves up for a famous series victory in 2005.

It was Strauss’ first hundred of a successful summer, which he followed up with 129 in the fifth Test as England claimed the urn for the first time since 1986-87.

At Old Trafford, Strauss had been bowled by Brett Lee for just six in the first innings as Michael Vaughan’s 166 helped England to 444.

But in the hosts’ second he struck 106 – including nine fours and two sixes – before becoming Glenn McGrath’s second victim of the innings as the Australian paceman took five for 115.

Strauss’ innings could not help England to a third Test victory, though, as Australia clung on for 371-9 as they chased 423 to win to secure a draw.

But England went on to win the decisive fourth Test at Trent Bridge to go onto win the series 2-1.