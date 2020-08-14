Joshua Cheptegei sets new 5,000m world record in Monaco Diamond League meeting

Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei set a new 5,000m world record as heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson came sixth in the high jump at the Diamond League in Monaco.

Cheptegei finished the 5,000m in 12:35.36 to break a record that had stood for 16 years, set by Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele.

The race was also the 23-year-old’s first on the track of the season, with the majority cancelled or postponed amid the Covid-19 global pandemic.

"This is the best thing I have ever done" Joshua #Cheptegei on breaking the world record. ? @MeetingHerculis / Etienne Fiacre pic.twitter.com/oc7YZAtSAs — Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) August 14, 2020

Johnson-Thompson finished sixth in the high jump, with a height of 1.84m, far behind her personal best of 1.98.

The gold and silver medals went to Ukraine with Yaroslava Mahuchikh finishing first and Yuliya Levchenko just behind her compatriot.

?? NEW BRITISH RECORD ??@lauramuiruns betters @damekellyholmes' mark in the 1000m with a great race in Monaco Gritted teeth down the home straight to battle back and clock 2:30.82. Easy?! pic.twitter.com/aQuEysyFFj — British Athletics (@BritAthletics) August 14, 2020

Laura Muir finished second with a new national record, beating the previous one set by Kelly Holmes, and ran a personal best in the 1,000m with a time of 2:30.82.

The 27-year-old finished ahead of fellow Scot Jemma Reekie, who came fourth behind Ireland’s Ciara Mageean, as both of them ran personal bests.

British hopeful Adam Gemili ran a season’s best time of 20.68 in the men’s 200m final, but it was not enough to trouble American brothers Noah and Josephus Lyles, who took gold and silver.

Andrew Pozzi equalled his personal best in the 110m hurdles to claim silver with a time of 13.14.

The 28-year-old finished just three hundredths of a second behind first-placed Spaniard Orlando Ortega.

? Great start for the ?? contingent in Monaco as in-form @andrew_pozzi clocks an equal personal best 13.14 for 2⃣ in @MeetingHerculis 110m hurdles. That's the way we like it! pic.twitter.com/5yJoVmBWm5 — British Athletics (@BritAthletics) August 14, 2020

Kyle Langford came fifth in the 800m final with a personal best of 1:44:83, as American Donavan Brazier took gold.

Laura Weightman set a new personal best in the women’s 500m, finishing in third place with a time of 14:35.44, while Kenya’s Hellen Obiri, the current world champion, took gold.

Jake Wightman came third in the men’s 1,500m final, which was won by Kenyan Timothy Cheruiyot.