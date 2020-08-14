Is Harry Kane potentially a future NFL star? – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 14.

Football

England and Tottenham skipper Harry Kane has a future in the NFL.

Arsenal announced their new signing.

The famous red and white suits you, Willian ??⚪️ pic.twitter.com/sqPFEQv1yP — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 14, 2020

Advertising

When your big news ??????? gets announced ? pic.twitter.com/lBdAvoeZ3W — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 14, 2020

Another award for TAA, who received the plaudits from his Liverpool team-mates.

What a player, what a guy! Well deserved @trentaa98 ?❤️ https://t.co/iVo8mCa6ak — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) August 14, 2020

Advertising

Congrats mate, well deserved ?????? https://t.co/mw7Cyr0Lna — James Milner (@JamesMilner) August 14, 2020

Bit of both?

Jamie Vardy remembered his first goal for Leicester.

Leeds skipper Liam Cooper is ready to knuckle down again after partying since leading the club to promotion to the Premier League.

The face of a man who doesn’t want to see a bottle of Stella for the foreseeable.. Pre season number 13 never felt better! Through it together. Let’s Go ????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/1vnqUz7PXw — Liam Cooper ?? (@LiamCooper__) August 14, 2020

Magicians do not come cheap!

Dele Alli was also putting in the hard work before the new season.

Patrick Vieira was forgetting his old Arsenal team-mates on the 24-year anniversary of him signing for the Gunners!

Sorry but… Who are you again ? ?? https://t.co/5eiNPJjiyn — Patrick Vieira (@OfficialVieira) August 14, 2020

One of the best decisions in my life ? #gunner https://t.co/lyU0k7B1yV — Patrick Vieira (@OfficialVieira) August 14, 2020

Looks like David De Gea will not be heading to Yeovil any time soon!

Nah not interested, sorry David… https://t.co/nro7DI1qCq — Yeovil Town FC (@YTFC) August 13, 2020

David Beckham headed to Miami with a familiar face, before working out to a familiar song!

Virgil Van Dijk revelled in winning the Champions League a year ago today.

Michael Owen looked back at his arrival at the Bernabeu.

16 years ago today I signed for @realmadrid What an unbelievable experience. https://t.co/VXpzfcgxkV — michael owen (@themichaelowen) August 14, 2020

Norwich employed an artist to draw players in their new kit.

Burnley also unveiled their new strip.

The 100 year heroes ? Introducing our 20/21 home kit.#100yearheroes pic.twitter.com/Fxj03HPnI5 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 14, 2020

Bolton warmed up with a spot of cricket before training.

⚽️ Out on the grass.??‍♂️ Strength training.? Cricket. ? Check out our Gallery of images from the Pre-season trip to Loughborough. ?? https://t.co/f9fRvXcddW.#BWFC ?? — Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) August 14, 2020

Cricket

One year of Jofra Archer bowling rockets in Test cricket.

"One of the first things you said to me when you came over to England was that you wanted to play Test cricket for England, that time has come."#OnThisDay last year, @JofraArcher made his Test debut! The best cap presentation ever? pic.twitter.com/k37xHdanlC — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 14, 2020

Ever wondered what the commentators do during rain delays….

Formula One

The Haas social media team had some fun during first practice in Spain.

But Mercedes weren’t impressed.

Rugby League

Leeds lauded the gesture from Wigan.

Snooker

There will be a lot of disappointed snooker fans!

So happy to have a live crowd for snooker finals ! A lot of hard work has gone into this so thanks to all my brilliant team. There’s around 10000 people trying to get a golden ticket at the moment on line ! If your unlucky get a ticket for next year ! — Barry Hearn (@BarryHearn) August 14, 2020

Basketball

LeBron James reacted to finishing the regular season as the NBA’s assist leader.

Not 1 lie told! You said it and I response was just that! ?? https://t.co/ak4NmFRywD — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 14, 2020

The Phoenix Suns missed the NBA play-offs – despite going 8-0 since the restart.

Portland Trail Blazers’ late win over the Brooklyn Nets ended Phoenix’s hopes.

sorry guys. y'all had a hell of a run. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 14, 2020

Future is bright, @Suns. What a run. All our love back ?? https://t.co/ABP0ntRHnJ — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 14, 2020

Boxing

Katie Taylor was ready for Fight Camp.

Darts

Raymond Van Barneveld’s career in film is pending…