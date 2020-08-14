5 things you may not know about the new head coach of the Lionesses

Sarina Wiegman has been named Phil Neville’s successor as England Women’s head coach.

The 50-year-old, currently in charge of Holland Women, will take up her new role next September.

Here, the PA News Agency picks out five things you may not know about the next Lionesses boss.

International class, time and again

As a player Wiegman was a renowned central midfielder and, towards the end of her career, a defender. She became the first player to reach 100 caps for Holland, eventually amassing 104. The next to earn a century of caps was Frank De Boer.

Wiegman, right, replaces Phil Neville as Lionesses boss (Mike Egerton/PA)

American appointment

Wiegman spent a year playing for North Carolina in 1989. Her coach was Anson Dorrance, who went on to lead the United States to their first Women’s World Cup triumph in 1991.

Advocaat started the international ball rolling

In May 1987, at the age of 17, Wiegman made her Holland debut in an away match against Norway. The manager at the time was Dick Advocaat, in what was his only match in charge.

Dick Advocaat gave Wiegman her Holland debut (Martin Rickett/PA)

Impressing on the big stage

Under Wiegman, Holland won the 2017 European Championship, as hosts. They also reached the 2019 World Cup final, in only their second appearance at the tournament. They were beaten 2-0 by hosts the USA but returned home as heroines.

Holland were beaten in the 2019 World Cup final (PA Wire/PA)

Smart enough for Sparta

Wiegman was the first woman to coach with a men’s professional club in her homeland following a season-long spell as an assistant with Sparta Rotterdam in 2016.