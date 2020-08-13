Well-wishers, words of wisdom and a welcome to Wane – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 13.

Football

A great achievement from Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin.

Started with a cause to raise awareness of a global need to plant trees and offset carbon emissions. Got told we wouldn’t plant any… 50,000 trees now planted. Thank you to everyone who supported and played a part. @onetreeplanted pic.twitter.com/zfG85J52Al — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) August 13, 2020

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min won the Premier League’s goal of the season.

? ??????????? ??? ? Your @budfootball 2019/20 Goal of the Season winner for this solo stunner ?#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/tdRb8hVVI6 — Premier League (@premierleague) August 13, 2020

Leeds skipper Liam Cooper with some words of wisdom.

Never Give up kids! A normal lad living his dream. Too many people to thank but they know who they are! ALAW ? https://t.co/28z2725FJQ — Liam Cooper ?? (@LiamCooper__) August 13, 2020

Former Barcelona and Spain playmaker Andres Iniesta was working up a sweat in training with Vissel Kobe.

Ian Wright declared his love for Alan Shearer on his birthday, while fellow Match of the Day colleague Gary Lineker wished him well.

Happy 50th Birthday Shocks! I luv ya ♥️ @alanshearer. 260!! They'll never catch you! ?? pic.twitter.com/isK75x8UN9 — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 13, 2020

And so did his former club Newcastle.

?‍♂️ "That was sheer class. That was Shearer class." We would like to wish @alanshearer a very happy 50th birthday! ?? pic.twitter.com/TtKaQhcoay — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 13, 2020

Rio Ferdinand mixed things up a bit with a celebratory face swap.

Secret agent John Terry?

Liverpool and Watford unveiled their new kits.

It’s arrived. Introducing our @nikefootball away kit for the 20/21 season ?#TellUsNever — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions ?) (@LFC) August 13, 2020

Neymar revelled in Paris St Germain’s thrilling Champions League comeback.

But former England striker Michael Owen has written off the French side’s chances of winning the competition.

Unbelievable drama last night but I have failed to get carried away with PSG’s @ChampionsLeague prospects for years and I’m not going to start now. A very talented group of individuals but a soft passage to the semis so far. Not a strong enough team to win Europe’s top prize. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) August 13, 2020

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma was showing off his skills in training.

Port Vale fan Robbie Williams feels their new kit is the one – although others might think it’s something stupid.

Charlton got fans on the hook by teasing a new signing with a picture of boss Lee Bowyer’s catch of the day.

? The boss has been busy…. He's only gone and caught another one… ✍️ #cafc pic.twitter.com/KRW9SbmqU5 — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) August 13, 2020

But to the disappointment of pun fans everywhere, Addicks favourite Mark Fish was not returning.

✍️ Conor Washington is in the building! #cafc pic.twitter.com/VTDRNaUD91 — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) August 13, 2020

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum was enjoying life in the fast lane.

Had a blast ✌?? Break is nearly over, feeling re-charged and ready to go ?? pic.twitter.com/vNJBiNGt58 — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) August 13, 2020

Boxing

Tyson Fury has his latest fight secured… against DCI John Luther on the UFC4 online game.

I’m going to be fighting against @idriselba in the first ever@EASPORTSUFC Virtual Fight Card LIVE #UFC4 #BattleOfBritain ?? ? Tune in this Friday night around the world on UFCTwitch, and UFC YouTube channels pic.twitter.com/eGg1TRGjmK — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) August 13, 2020

Motor racing

Lewis Hamilton takes to the seas for some quiet contemplation.

Took the day off on Tuesday, a day for myself and no phone, no training, just me and Roscoe on the water. I had time to reflect on where we are in the world today, everyday I see something upsetting happening, people being abused, people suffering… /1 pic.twitter.com/mugerKPKKO — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 13, 2020

Rugby League

England head coach Shaun Wane finally joined Twitter.

I've finally taken the plunge and joined Twitter – better late than never — Shaun Wane (@Shaun_waney) August 13, 2020

Good things come to those who wait ? not a clue what to do — Shaun Wane (@Shaun_waney) August 13, 2020

A classy gesture from Wigan.

I am totally blown away by this touch of class by @WiganWarriorsRL you don’t need to do anything but this is amazing and greatly appreciated https://t.co/xPj4jLI2vb — Rob Burrow (@Rob7Burrow) August 13, 2020

Sydney Roosters star Sonny Bill Williams was about to be set free after two weeks of quarantine with his family.

The Smiles of freedom. Two week Quarantine ✅ #AlwaysAlhamdullilah pic.twitter.com/XNDcYR82YA — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) August 13, 2020

Rugby Union

Danny Cipriani was reminiscing about his cricketing achievements at school – is it too late for a switch of codes?

Cipriani then aimed a swing at rugby chiefs, hailing the decision to scrap FA Cup replays next season to avoid player burnout.

Player welfare. Nice to see it exists https://t.co/2YMUAGk0tZ — Danny Cipriani (@DannyCipriani87) August 13, 2020

Joe Marler has written a book, “believe it or not!”

They say it’s the best book ever written. I say you can pre-order it now on the link below or get it from bookshops on 1st October. ? https://t.co/ZsLGiZnK4z ?#LooseHead pic.twitter.com/8mFkS42oso — Joe Marler (@JoeMarler) August 13, 2020

Darts

The Professional Darts Corporation wished their greatest ever player a happy birthday.

?? Happy Birthday Phil Taylor ?? ? 16-time World Champion? 16-time World Matchplay Champion Happy 60th birthday to the most successful player to ever pick up a dart, Phil 'The Power' Taylor! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/wvg7ToOFLu — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) August 13, 2020

Tennis

Three-time grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka was Czeching out the sights in Prague.

Mixed martial arts

From the Octagon to the marathon, Conor McGregor set himself a new endurance challenge.