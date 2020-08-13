Toronto Raptors snatch last-gasp 125-121 win against Philadelphia 76ers

The Toronto Raptors put four points on the board in the final seven seconds to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 125-121.

Toronto notched up their third straight win and condemned the Sixers to their third consecutive loss, but both are assured of post-season basketball.

Stanley Johnson drew the teams level with 30 seconds to play, then made a five-foot jump shot to put the Raptors up by two.

Tobias Harris scored 22 for Philadelphia and Furkan Korkmaz scored 21 off the bench, while Kyle Lowry and Chris Boucher both scored 19 for the Raptors.

The Indiana Pacers held off a late surge from the Houston Rockets to record a 108-104 victory.

Indiana led by 14 points with just over five minutes left to play before James Harden – who scored 45 points – helped shave the deficit to two but the Pacers held on.

Elsewhere, the Oklahoma City Thunder overturned a 22-point deficit to see off the Miami Heat 116-115.

Thunder take the lead on this 3 from Mike Muscala. pic.twitter.com/wFn5o2oZys — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) August 13, 2020

Mike Muscala hit two three-pointers in the final minute including a score with 5.2 seconds left which sealed the game.

The Los Angeles Clippers tied up the second seed in the Western Conference with their 124-111 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Paul George top scored for LA with 27, while Kawhi Leonard had 26 and Lou Williams had 23.