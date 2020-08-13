Sergio Perez delighted to get green light for F1 return after coronavirus

Sergio Perez will be pleased to be back in his Formula One cockpit after he was left bored watching the last two races at Silverstone on TV.

The Racing Point driver returns to action at this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix after returning a negative coronavirus test.

Perez was forced to quarantine in a Milton Keynes apartment after he contracted the virus following a trip to Mexico.

That meant the 30-year-old missed both the British and 70th Anniversary Grands Prix at Silverstone.

“I found it really boring to be watching the races rather than being in it,” the Mexican driver said on Thursday after returning a negative test.

“Especially the first Silverstone race, that was very boring until the last lap or two and the punctures.

“It has been tough for me but I am finally rid of the virus and I am happy to be back with my team and doing what I love.

“I was extremely lucky not to have any big symptoms other than a little bit of a headache, and for one or two days it felt very tiring, but you feel like that when you spend so much time on your own.

“I couldn’t leave the room so I was on lockdown for 10 days. I was trying to keep fit. I lost two races and the best training you can do is to drive the car.

“In that regard I am not at my best but it shouldn’t be an issue. It didn’t hit me hard so I was able to maintain a certain level of training.”

Perez became the first F1 driver to go down with coronavirus after he tested positive on the eve of last month’s British Grand Prix.

Nico Hulkenberg deputised for Perez at Silverstone (Dan Istitene/AP)

Nico Hulkenberg impressed as a stand-in for Perez, qualifying third last weekend at Silverstone before finishing seventh.

Perez’s future is in doubt, with four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel expected to join Racing Point in 2021.

“There is nothing I can do about that,” added Perez. “What I have heard from the team is that we are going to keep going so maybe it will only be a matter of time before those rumours go away.”