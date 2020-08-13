Easy decision for Shaun Wane to extend England contract

England head coach Shaun Wane has agreed a contract extension with the Rugby Football League to end any speculation about a move to the NRL.

Wane had been initially appointed until the conclusion of next year’s World Cup, but the new deal will now last until the end of 2022.

The former Wigan coach, who has yet to oversee an England game due to the coronavirus pandemic, said: “It’s an honour to be England head coach, so I didn’t have to think too hard about extending my contract.

“Like everyone else I’ve missed the live action but it’s given me extra time to talk with players, build relationships, share ideas and let them know what they need to do to make the England team.

“Now Super League is back up and running I’m excited to see the players back on the field, doing what they do best and developing the winning mentality needed for World Cup success.”

The 55-year-old had been head coach of his hometown club Wigan from 2011 to 2018, where he won three Super League Grand Finals, a Challenge Cup and a World Club Challenge.

RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer said: “Shaun has made a great impression within the RFL and across the sport in general, and I am delighted that he will be staying on beyond the 2021 World Cup.

“He has proved himself to be both energetic and versatile in difficult times and has adapted to what is in front of him.

“We are well aware that Shaun has recently attracted the attention of several NRL clubs and wanted to ensure that he had enough security that kept him absolutely focused on the job in hand.

“Like all of us Shaun is bitterly disappointed not to be facing the Kangaroos this autumn, but he is not letting this short-term break stand in the way of his long-term aim to make England the number one side in the world.”