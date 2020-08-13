Advertising
5 of the best new signings ready to sparkle in the Gallagher Premiership
Semi Radradra, Kyle Sinckler, Manu Tuilagi, Jonny May and Nemani Nadolo are set to make their debuts.
An array of box-office stars will be making their debuts for new clubs when the Gallagher Premiership resumes this weekend.
Here the PA news agency looks at five of the best.
Semi Radradra
Club: Bristol
Country: Fiji, 10 caps
Age: 28
Position: Centre/wing
Possesses all the classic Fijian attributes – speed, strength, a wicked step and offload game – but is also capable of doing the unexpected to devastating effect. Expect him to cause havoc to defences by popping up across the field.
Kyle Sinckler
Club: Bristol
Country: England, 35 caps
Age: 27
Position: Prop
One of England’s most exciting players despite filling the hard-grafting position of tighthead. The fiery Lions front row’s set-piece play has improved markedly since his Test debut in 2016, but it is his athleticism and skill that set him apart.
Manu Tuilagi
Club: Sale
Country: England, 43 caps
Age: 29
Position: Centre
A signing that could prove the difference in Sale’s push for the Premiership title, Tuilagi will add additional ball-carrying might to a team already possessing formidable power. Has nothing to prove, but his exit from Leicester will irk.
Jonny May
Club: Gloucester
Country: England, 56 caps
Age: 30
Position: Wing
Another high-profile Tiger to leave Welford Road during lockdown, May returns to his first and only other club as the most lethal wing in English rugby. Eddie Jones’ guidance has propelled him into a world-class finisher.
Nemani Nadolo
Club: Leicester
Country: Fiji, 29 caps
Age: 32
Position: Wing, centre
A 6ft 5ins, 19-stone frame has earned comparisons with Jonah Lomu and the well-travelled Fijian will add punch to a backline that has been depowered by Tuilagi’s departure. A high-profile signing who can kick goals as well as flatten opponents.
