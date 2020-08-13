5 of the best new signings ready to sparkle in the Gallagher Premiership

An array of box-office stars will be making their debuts for new clubs when the Gallagher Premiership resumes this weekend.

Here the PA news agency looks at five of the best.

Semi Radradra

?| "I’m still learning and I’m still trying to prove myself. That’s why I’m looking forward to restarting the season with Bristol." ?? Semi Radradra 'pumped' for @premrugby introduction. ? Full interview ? — Bristol Bears (@BristolBears) August 3, 2020

Club: Bristol

Country: Fiji, 10 caps

Age: 28

Position: Centre/wing

Possesses all the classic Fijian attributes – speed, strength, a wicked step and offload game – but is also capable of doing the unexpected to devastating effect. Expect him to cause havoc to defences by popping up across the field.

Kyle Sinckler

Sinckler is a world-class signing for Bristol (David Davies/PA)

Club: Bristol

Country: England, 35 caps

Age: 27

Position: Prop

One of England’s most exciting players despite filling the hard-grafting position of tighthead. The fiery Lions front row’s set-piece play has improved markedly since his Test debut in 2016, but it is his athleticism and skill that set him apart.

Advertising

Manu Tuilagi

Manu Tuilagi is one of the game’s most devastating runners (Adam Davy/PA)

Club: Sale

Country: England, 43 caps

Age: 29

Position: Centre

A signing that could prove the difference in Sale’s push for the Premiership title, Tuilagi will add additional ball-carrying might to a team already possessing formidable power. Has nothing to prove, but his exit from Leicester will irk.

Jonny May

Advertising

Club: Gloucester

Country: England, 56 caps

Age: 30

Position: Wing

Another high-profile Tiger to leave Welford Road during lockdown, May returns to his first and only other club as the most lethal wing in English rugby. Eddie Jones’ guidance has propelled him into a world-class finisher.

Nemani Nadolo

Club: Leicester

Country: Fiji, 29 caps

Age: 32

Position: Wing, centre

A 6ft 5ins, 19-stone frame has earned comparisons with Jonah Lomu and the well-travelled Fijian will add punch to a backline that has been depowered by Tuilagi’s departure. A high-profile signing who can kick goals as well as flatten opponents.