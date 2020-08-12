Picture of the day – August 12

Andrew Strauss and Alastair Cook strode out at The Oval on this day in 2007 facing the daunting prospect of chasing 500 in the third Test against India.

The tourists decided to bat again, instead of enforcing the follow-on, after bowling out England for 345, and added 180 for six before declaring in their second innings to set an unlikely victory target.

England openers Strauss and Cook had survived a tricky 20-over spell at the end of day four to frustrate India, doggedly digging in to reach stumps on 56 without loss.

They fell for 32 and 43, respectively, before lunch on day five but the hosts advanced to 369 for six by the close of play, Kevin Pietersen contributing 101, to secure themselves a draw.

However, it was not enough to save the series, which India won 1-0 for their first series triumph in England since 1986.