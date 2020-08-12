Little Mix star’s South Shields role and DJ Kammy – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 12.

Football

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall accepted the role of honorary president of home-town club South Shields of the Northern Premier League.

?? Listen up everyone, the President is speaking! pic.twitter.com/vH5TG4RLgW — South Shields FC (@SouthShieldsFC) August 12, 2020

DJ Kammy!

All fine everyone… Don’t worry about a thing…@chris_kammy is doing a DJ set on our show @BBCR1 at 1pm SCENES ??♥️? pic.twitter.com/oFWyTUB8dA — Chris Stark (@Chris_Stark) August 12, 2020

Joleon Lescott welcomed another Lionheart into the England family.

Advertising

An honour to welcome Hassan to the #LionHearts squad ??????? https://t.co/8kEdX3vx2V — Joleon Lescott (@JoleonLescott) August 12, 2020

Jude Bellingham was settling into life at Borussia Dortmund.

That Jude, Erling, and Gio link up! ?? — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 12, 2020

The future is here! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/neQkmJdSxX — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 12, 2020

Advertising

An absolutely beautiful back-heeled pass from Bellingham gives Erling a great chance on goal…and you know he doesn't miss those! ?????????? — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 12, 2020

Words of advice from Leicester.

Just your annual #heatwave reminder to stay hydrated and pic.twitter.com/SZ6mlAGpPL — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 12, 2020

Wolves showed their support for striker Raul Jimenez after his penalty miss in their Europa League defeat.

Champions Liverpool reflected on Mo Salah’s first Premier League goal for the club, on this day in 2017.

The first of many for the Egyptian King… ?#OnThisDay in 2017, @MoSalah scored his first @premierleague goal for the Reds ? pic.twitter.com/7Y2Mb57pRa — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions ?) (@LFC) August 12, 2020

As Reds skipper Jordan Henderson continued to bask in his side’s title glory.

Manchester City remembered an impressive display at Arsenal.

Marcus Rashford was putting the work in ahead of Manchester United’s Europa League semi-final.

Rashford’s club showed off their academy’s continued production.

? A friendly reminder that Ole has given EIGHT #MUAcademy products their first-team debuts this term ?#MUFC #InternationalYouthDay pic.twitter.com/Z3TUCHserr — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 12, 2020

The Premier League marked the anniversary of Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Manchester United.

? Seventeen years today a little-known teenager called Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Old Trafford ??? pic.twitter.com/Hul7nNKpo7 — Premier League (@premierleague) August 12, 2020

The man himself was enjoying his holiday.

As was Liverpool and England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli was keeping in shape during his post-season break.

Jamie Shackleton was delighted to commit to Leeds.

Buzzing to sign a new contract with @leedsunited ?? Can’t wait to get going again and for the new season to begin pic.twitter.com/GsNO3BKWRp — Jamie Shackleton (@jamieshackk) August 12, 2020

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller was preparing for his side’s Champions League quarter-final.

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku was working towards his side’s last-four fixture in the Europa League.

Team-mates Ashley Young, Christian Eriksen and Stefan De Vrij enjoyed a meal in the club’s bubble.

Southampton’s new signing Kyle Walker-Peters reacted to his permanent move to the south coast.

Absolutely delighted to join @southamptonfc permanently, can’t wait to pick up where we left off, we march on! #SaintsFC pic.twitter.com/UI4ocR8sX0 — Kyle Walker-Peters (@KWPeters) August 12, 2020

And said an emotional goodbye to Spurs.

13 years! It’s been a dream come true to play for my local club from 10 years old through to the first team! Thank you to all the staff and the fans @spursofficial who have supported me throughout the years, wishing you all the best for the future! ? pic.twitter.com/h5YayHIrDH — Kyle Walker-Peters (@KWPeters) August 12, 2020

Paul Dummett had some words of encouragement for a fan who was turned down by a girl after she realised he wasn’t the Newcastle defender.

Plenty more fish in the sea mate ??‍♂️?? https://t.co/t9kckkoUr5 — Paul Dummett (@PaulDummett) August 12, 2020

Barrow continued their preparations for their return to the English Football League.

David Beckham 15 years on…

Bernd Leno shared a photograph from his wedding.

Snooker

Mark Williams had his say on a crucial ‘free ball’ decision at the death of his World Championship quarter-final defeat to Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Let’s get this free ball situation cleared up , @janverhaas made the call he thought was right and I excepted it, he’s one of the best refs we hsve . Only diff would be if it was the other way around I wouldn’t have questioned is first call. #oneofthemthings — MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) August 11, 2020

And the Welshman also revealed he had been warned for post-match comments.

Well there it is , my official warning off WSA @jasonferguson5 for saying Ronnie talks isth in my interview. Wats the point doing any interviews epsocially straight after the match ended. #didnttakongforthehoerarchytogetintouch. — MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) August 12, 2020

Even Australian Neil Robertson, who also suffered quarter-final defeat in Sheffield, was feeling the heat.

Air conditioning the best invention right now haha pic.twitter.com/VaPkiZGbo8 — Neil Robertson? (@nr147) August 12, 2020

Boxing

Tyson Fury started his birthday celebrations with a morning run, before returning home to be greeted by a tremendous cake.

Almost time for another edition of Fight Camp.

Cricket

Lord’s was looking a picture.

Stuart Broad remembered one of the great days.

What an atmosphere ?? — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 12, 2020

Jos Buttler was ready for the second Test.

Kent with a textbook reply to Essex.

Jofra Archer was back online.

Coming out of fortnite retirement — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) August 12, 2020

The heatwave meant former England batsman Kevin Pietersen wasn’t missing a holiday abroad too much.

Although it seemed the weather might take a turn for the worse for KP.

A monster thunderstorm rolling in…! ⛈ pic.twitter.com/k1ciSAJChl — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) August 12, 2020

Tennis

Andy Murray mocked Jamie for his choice of gloves.

Andy Murray (Instagram Story)

Eugenie Bouchard was practising in Prague ahead of Thursday’s last-16 match with Tamara Zidansek.

Billie Jean King reflected on one of her proudest moments.

11 years ago, on August 12, 2009, President @BarackObama awarded me the Presidential Medal of Freedom. It remains one of the most impactful moments of my life. I share the honor w/all who supported me beginning w/the people of @LongBeachCity. No one succeeds alone. ?:@NYHistory pic.twitter.com/XfB2xUn3FT — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) August 12, 2020

Rugby League

Mose Masoe continued his remarkable recovery from career-ending spinal injury.

'Put me in coach!' @MoseMasoe with ball in hand once more, thanks to all the effort from the people down at @FlexHealth5! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1bnH4WFp9o — Hull Kingston Rovers (@hullkrofficial) August 12, 2020

Basketball

NBA players enjoyed Damian Lillard’s 61-point performance for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Dame is on another level man…sheesh!!!! — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) August 12, 2020

dame man…. — Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin23) August 12, 2020

@Dame_Lillard DAMN!!! You called that 60 piece at pool today!!! ? — Bogdan Bogdanovic (@LeaderOfHorde) August 12, 2020