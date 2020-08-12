Advertising
Little Mix star’s South Shields role and DJ Kammy – Wednesday’s sporting social
World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury celebrated his 32nd birthday.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 12.
Football
Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall accepted the role of honorary president of home-town club South Shields of the Northern Premier League.
DJ Kammy!
Joleon Lescott welcomed another Lionheart into the England family.
Jude Bellingham was settling into life at Borussia Dortmund.
Words of advice from Leicester.
Wolves showed their support for striker Raul Jimenez after his penalty miss in their Europa League defeat.
Champions Liverpool reflected on Mo Salah’s first Premier League goal for the club, on this day in 2017.
As Reds skipper Jordan Henderson continued to bask in his side’s title glory.
Manchester City remembered an impressive display at Arsenal.
Marcus Rashford was putting the work in ahead of Manchester United’s Europa League semi-final.
Rashford’s club showed off their academy’s continued production.
The Premier League marked the anniversary of Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Manchester United.
The man himself was enjoying his holiday.
As was Liverpool and England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli was keeping in shape during his post-season break.
Jamie Shackleton was delighted to commit to Leeds.
Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller was preparing for his side’s Champions League quarter-final.
Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku was working towards his side’s last-four fixture in the Europa League.
Team-mates Ashley Young, Christian Eriksen and Stefan De Vrij enjoyed a meal in the club’s bubble.
Southampton’s new signing Kyle Walker-Peters reacted to his permanent move to the south coast.
And said an emotional goodbye to Spurs.
Paul Dummett had some words of encouragement for a fan who was turned down by a girl after she realised he wasn’t the Newcastle defender.
Barrow continued their preparations for their return to the English Football League.
David Beckham 15 years on…
Bernd Leno shared a photograph from his wedding.
Snooker
Mark Williams had his say on a crucial ‘free ball’ decision at the death of his World Championship quarter-final defeat to Ronnie O’Sullivan.
And the Welshman also revealed he had been warned for post-match comments.
Even Australian Neil Robertson, who also suffered quarter-final defeat in Sheffield, was feeling the heat.
Boxing
Tyson Fury started his birthday celebrations with a morning run, before returning home to be greeted by a tremendous cake.
Almost time for another edition of Fight Camp.
Cricket
Lord’s was looking a picture.
Stuart Broad remembered one of the great days.
Jos Buttler was ready for the second Test.
Kent with a textbook reply to Essex.
Jofra Archer was back online.
The heatwave meant former England batsman Kevin Pietersen wasn’t missing a holiday abroad too much.
Although it seemed the weather might take a turn for the worse for KP.
Tennis
Andy Murray mocked Jamie for his choice of gloves.
Eugenie Bouchard was practising in Prague ahead of Thursday’s last-16 match with Tamara Zidansek.
Billie Jean King reflected on one of her proudest moments.
Rugby League
Mose Masoe continued his remarkable recovery from career-ending spinal injury.
Basketball
NBA players enjoyed Damian Lillard’s 61-point performance for the Portland Trail Blazers.
