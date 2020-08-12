Chris Robshaw grateful to be able to enjoy ‘strange’ Quins send-off

Chris Robshaw’s Harlequins farewell may not be quite as he envisaged – but the club captain is just grateful to have one at all.

Robshaw confirmed in February that he would be leaving Quins after 16 years at the end of the season, a month before sport was halted by lockdown.

The former England skipper, 34, subsequently secured a move to San Diego Legion, but he was able to reach an agreement to finish the delayed season with Quins.

“I was very unsure, like a lot of people, where rugby stood, and were we going to get playing?” he said.

Chris Robshaw has spent 16 years with Harlequins (Mike Egerton/PA).

“I’m delighted to be back at the club and have this final stint. Obviously it’s going to be quite strange with no fans, no crowd, no friends and family.

“It will be a bit unusual, but it’s also gives you the chance to finish on your terms, instead of it being cut short in a very strange way. When you get to the end of the season at least then you know that’s it, ended.

“Earlier on in the year I knew it was probably going to be my last season at the club, so you arrange things – friends and family to come to the games, all go to the pub after and have a nice send-off.

“But of course all that has changed. From a personal and human point of view it is going to be strange. But you see the level other sports have got too as well.

“The first couple of games might be a little bit strange. Little things like the changing rooms. We can’t use those so we get changed in the bars now, all spread out.

“You can’t do the huddles. It’s going to be unusual, but it’s like that for every club and the teams who deal with it the best are going to be the most successful.”

Quins are back in action on Friday evening against Sale Sharks at The Stoop.