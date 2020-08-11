Advertising
Paul Pogba’s tease and Stuart Broad’s family tension – Tuesday’s sporting social
Mason Mount met a Chelsea great on holiday,
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 11.
Football
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba hinted at news.
Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount bumped into Didier Drogba on his summer holiday.
Juan Mata showed his admiration for Rasmus Falk, and FC Copenhagen showed their admiration for Juan Mata.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic was doing… what Zlatan Ibrahimovic does.
Kyle Walker pointed out where Manchester City are heading in the Champions League.
Mo Salah was taking it easy on his holidays.
Cricket
Stuart Broad was fined 15 per cent of his match fee after breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first Test against Pakistan. The sanction was proposed by his father, Chris Broad, of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. Could be frosty round the Broad household at Christmas…
Broad also toasted a massive innings from Kent’s Jordan Cox.
Former England captain Michael Vaughan celebrated Yorkshire’s Bob Willis trophy win over Nottinghamshire.
Golf
Ryder Cup-winning captain in 2018, Thomas Bjorn, has finally realised the task of his charity walk from Wentworth to Celtic Manor.
Snooker
Mark Williams prepared for his 2.30pm World Championship meeting with Ronnie O’Sullivan in the style of a true athlete…
And the Welshman was in good spirits in practice.
But things didn’t to plan in the afternoon session as O’Sullivan wiped out his lead to level at 8-8. Williams admitted he was grateful for the interval.
Michael Holt tipped Mark Selby for the title after his impressive win over Neil Robertson.
Tennis
Johanna Konta is delighted to back on court.
As is Wimbledon champion Simona Halep.
Darts
World number one Michael van Gerwen has taken some time to reflect after a disappointing World Matchplay.
