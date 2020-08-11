Paul Pogba’s tease and Stuart Broad’s family tension – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 11.

Football

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba hinted at news.

TOMORROW ? — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) August 11, 2020

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount bumped into Didier Drogba on his summer holiday.

Juan Mata showed his admiration for Rasmus Falk, and FC Copenhagen showed their admiration for Juan Mata.

What a game he had! ?⚽ https://t.co/PRZ41qqXRQ — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) August 11, 2020

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was doing… what Zlatan Ibrahimovic does.

God Save the Queen pic.twitter.com/4wIC8lwn5A — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) August 11, 2020

Kyle Walker pointed out where Manchester City are heading in the Champions League.

Mo Salah was taking it easy on his holidays.

Cricket

Stuart Broad was fined 15 per cent of his match fee after breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first Test against Pakistan. The sanction was proposed by his father, Chris Broad, of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. Could be frosty round the Broad household at Christmas…

He’s off the Christmas card & present list — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 11, 2020

Broad also toasted a massive innings from Kent’s Jordan Cox.

Takes a special talent to go & produce that sort of score at 19 in professional cricket…. Exciting future! — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 11, 2020

Former England captain Michael Vaughan celebrated Yorkshire’s Bob Willis trophy win over Nottinghamshire.

YORKSHIRE …. What a Win …. #CountyChampionship !!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 11, 2020

Golf

Ryder Cup-winning captain in 2018, Thomas Bjorn, has finally realised the task of his charity walk from Wentworth to Celtic Manor.

T – 2 days until I walk from Wentworth to Wales!! Finalising the route and beginning to realise just how long it is!! ? ?I’m doing this all for 2 amazing charities @unicef and @GolfRootsHQ – so any donation would be really appreciated! https://t.co/aq9Vel14W0 ? #GolfForGood pic.twitter.com/C6HDOCgR1C — Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) August 11, 2020

Snooker

Mark Williams prepared for his 2.30pm World Championship meeting with Ronnie O’Sullivan in the style of a true athlete…

And the Welshman was in good spirits in practice.

Can’t beat a bit of @mcflymusic wen practicing ? https://t.co/uVIKYZuCMt — MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) August 11, 2020

But things didn’t to plan in the afternoon session as O’Sullivan wiped out his lead to level at 8-8. Williams admitted he was grateful for the interval.

Hands up willo IUTOLAYED there, as much as he needed the interval yesterday I needed it today . #alltoolsyforbestofnibenow — MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) August 11, 2020

Michael Holt tipped Mark Selby for the title after his impressive win over Neil Robertson.

Mark Selby. Nice guy…absolute animal when he gets his bat out. #Jester #NewTournamentFavourite — Michael Holt (@hitmanholt) August 11, 2020

Tennis

Johanna Konta is delighted to back on court.

Not the result I wanted, however so incredibly grateful to be competing again. Looking forwarded to my next opportunity ❤️ pic.twitter.com/h71nWISPje — Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) August 11, 2020

As is Wimbledon champion Simona Halep.

Did you miss it as much as I did?! ? pic.twitter.com/YcPqy2a73O — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) August 11, 2020

Darts

World number one Michael van Gerwen has taken some time to reflect after a disappointing World Matchplay.