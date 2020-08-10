Picture of the day – August 10

The men’s BMX at the 2012 London Olympics took place within the boundaries of the Olympic Park, at the venue now known as the Lee Valley VeloPark.

A time trial seeded the 32 competitors into four quarter-finals, each of which consisted of five runs where the top four riders qualified through to the semi-finals on a points-for-places system.

The semi-finals took place over three runs, again with competitors tallying their finishing positions and those with the lowest scores progressing.

The final took place on August 10 and was a one-run contest, meaning the outcome was determined by the finishing positions in a singular race.

Latvia’s Maris Strombergs was victorious, retaining the title he won in the same event at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Australia’s Sam Willoughby took the silver medal and Colombia’s Carlos Oquendo received the bronze, with Liam Phillips – Britain’s only rider – finishing eighth overall.