Advertising
Kyren Wilson establishes early lead over Judd Trump in quarter-final clash
Mark Selby led Neil Robertson in the other last-eight meeting.
Kyren Wilson moved into a 5-3 lead over world number one Judd Trump in their World Championship quarter-final clash at the Crucible.
Wilson drew first blood with a break of 74 in the opener but defending champion Trump responded with scores of 85 and 76 in the next two frames to edge ahead.
A run of three successive frames then helped Wilson build a 4-2 lead before Trump reduced the deficit by taking the seventh.
However, Wilson was able to restore his two-frame lead with a break of 79 just before the interval to leave Trump tailing after the first session for the third successive match.
Mark Selby held the upper hand in his quarter-final with Neil Robertson after also establishing a 5-3 lead, although the advantage could have been even greater.
Selby edged a marathon 58-minute opening frame, the longest in this year’s tournament, and then reeled off the next four frames to race 5-0 in front.
However, Robertson hauled himself back into the match by winning the final three frames of the session, recording breaks of 83, 66 and 65.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.