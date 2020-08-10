Chelsea bid fond farewell to Pedro and Willian – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 10.

Football

Chelsea thanked Pedro and Willian after the pair’s departures from Stamford Bridge.

Five years of loyal service. ? Good luck for your future, @_Pedro17_! pic.twitter.com/bg1XsCu3Fl — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 10, 2020

England’s Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood celebrated after Lyon won the Coupe de France.

Premier League winner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain shared a holiday snap with his partner, Little Mix star Perrie Edwards.

FA Cup winner David Luiz went for a bike ride.

This is what Martin Dubravka will be wearing away from St James’ Park next season.

A great prize for a QPR fan.

? Want to #AnnounceRSigning?#QPR have teamed up with @getwishio to offer one of YOU the chance to exclusively reveal a transfer on your Twitter, meet the new player and get a signed shirt too! To enter, donate to @QPRtrust via #Wishio: https://t.co/cJpnaJLmat pic.twitter.com/cFMdfaEOPy — QPR FC (@QPR) August 10, 2020

Memphis Depay took a chance to show off his back tattoo.

Port Vale have all bases covered with their merch.

? | #MondayMotivation We have sold out of Home face masks, but don’t you worry, more will be on the way ?#PVFC ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/wbjQZSEFbA — Port Vale FC (@OfficialPVFC) August 10, 2020

Golf

Collin Morikawa broke records on his way to US PGA Championship victory.

65 in Round 3.64 in Round 4.@Collin_Morikawa's 129 is the lowest weekend score by a major winner … ever. ? pic.twitter.com/GACBPElkqr — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 10, 2020

And the American caught the eye of next year’s US Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker.

Congratulations @collin_morikawa! Awesome play down the stretch. It’s funny! I was trying to learn a few things from him when we played Tuesday. ? https://t.co/buzmqbvklx — Steve Stricker (@stevestricker) August 10, 2020

England’s Tyrrell Hatton was impressed by the 23-year-old.

That tee shot from Morikawa on 16 ???? #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/tycXVryWeW — Tyrrell Hatton (@TyrrellHatton) August 10, 2020

Luke Donald was pleased precision came out on top over power.

I love everything about Morikawa’s game, only guy who had a chance 2day with a ball speed under 170, just kept hitting fairways and doing his thing. Odds are against a guy like that but when you hit it that pure, it really doesn’t matter. Congrats to him & all his team #PGAChamp — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) August 10, 2020

Tennis star Sabine Lisicki enjoyed Morikawa’s struggles lifting the massive trophy.

Ian Poulter was taking the positives.

After 21 holes of the tournament we were +6 over par. For the remaining 51 holes we were -10 under par. Which includes 4 stupid 3 putt bogeys & 3 genuine bogeys. So 17 birdies after the first 21 holes. That’s a grinding week. Could have been watching from my sofa this weekend. pic.twitter.com/obeeHQvCvf — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) August 10, 2020

Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan gave an extraordinary interview criticising snooker’s younger players after beating Ding Junhui, claiming on the BBC: “I’ve probably got to lose an arm and a leg to fall outside the top 50. So that’s why we’re hovering around – because of how poor it is down that end.”

? "I'd probably have to lose an arm and a leg to fall outside the top 50." Ronnie O'Sullivan isn't impressed with new players coming through on the world tour. ?: https://t.co/Q9lmZNuHmx #bbcsnooker pic.twitter.com/IAyNAzEmYH — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 10, 2020

Former world champion Ken Doherty pointed out that O’Sullivan was knocked out by an amateur in last year’s tournament, James Cahill.

Didn’t Ronnie get beat by an amateur last year in the Worlds???????? https://t.co/oJ82vVPx9E — Ken Doherty Official (@kendoherty1997) August 10, 2020

Mark Williams, 45, was looking ahead to his quarter-final with O’Sullivan, 44, after the pair first met when they were 12.

Pleasure to@play in the quarter@finals v @ronnieo147 tomox, after playing him when I was 12 years of age and to think im@in the quarters against him at 45 years of age. Mad. #33yearsojamdstillplayongnagainsthim — MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) August 9, 2020

Jamie Clarke was disappointed after his narrow loss to Anthony McGill at the World Championship. The pair had a tense exchange of words on Saturday.

Hi guys,Not the result I wanted obviously but there are definetly worse things happening in the world and I’m okay.Thank you so much for everyone’s support it’s been one of the most incredible experiences ever and I’m so grateful to you all ? — Jamie Clarke (@clarkej998) August 10, 2020

McGill explained the incident from his perspective.

Neil Robertson adopted a fresh greeting for Mark Selby in the socially-distanced Crucible environment.

Formula One

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was still drinking in his 70th Anniversary Grand Prix win.

Celebrated and hydrated! ?? # F170 ?? https://t.co/KQqE37xw3n — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) August 10, 2020

Nico Hulkenberg had quite the weekend after stepping in for Sergio Perez in the Racing Point once again at Silverstone.

Valtteri Bottas shrugged off his disappointment at finishing third to switch his focus to next week’s Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona.

Kimi Raikkonen now holds a new record.

RECORD BREAKER ? Kimi has now raced more laps than any other driver in F1 history ?#F170 ?? #F1 pic.twitter.com/2X8NbW8ebF — Formula 1 (@F1) August 10, 2020

Cricket

Kent’s Sam Billings was suffering after sitting waiting to bat as Jordan Cox and Jack Leaning shared a 423-run partnership against Sussex.

Anyone know the best remedies for pad rash? Asking for a friend…. ? — Sam Billings (@sambillings) August 10, 2020

Tennis

Naomi Osaka just wanted to say hello.

Hi — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) August 9, 2020

Jamie Murray was another tennis star with his eye on the golf in San Francisco.

Are players taking less time to play a round on @PGATOUR because no spectators? #PGAChampionship — Jamie Murray (@jamie_murray) August 9, 2020

Boxing

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s dad, John, was keeping Morecambe “beautiful”.

Fight Camp enters a third week.

IT’S FIGHT WEEK BABY !!!! pic.twitter.com/QtY4xSD4bM — Shannon Courtenay (@scourtenay) August 10, 2020

Derek Chisora was hard at work.