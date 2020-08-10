Menu

Chelsea bid fond farewell to Pedro and Willian – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sports | Published:

Several sports stars are enjoying their summer holidays.

Pedro File Photo

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 10.

Football

Chelsea thanked Pedro and Willian after the pair’s departures from Stamford Bridge.

England’s Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood celebrated after Lyon won the Coupe de France.

Premier League winner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain shared a holiday snap with his partner, Little Mix star Perrie Edwards.

Summer time fine ☀️? @perrieedwards

FA Cup winner David Luiz went for a bike ride.

? ☀️??

This is what Martin Dubravka will be wearing away from St James’ Park next season.

A great prize for a QPR fan.

Memphis Depay took a chance to show off his back tattoo.

Port Vale have all bases covered with their merch.

Golf

Collin Morikawa broke records on his way to US PGA Championship victory.

And the American caught the eye of next year’s US Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker.

England’s Tyrrell Hatton was impressed by the 23-year-old.

Luke Donald was pleased precision came out on top over power.

Tennis star Sabine Lisicki enjoyed Morikawa’s struggles lifting the massive trophy.

Ian Poulter was taking the positives.

Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan gave an extraordinary interview criticising snooker’s younger players after beating Ding Junhui, claiming on the BBC: “I’ve probably got to lose an arm and a leg to fall outside the top 50. So that’s why we’re hovering around – because of how poor it is down that end.”

Former world champion Ken Doherty pointed out that O’Sullivan was knocked out by an amateur in last year’s tournament, James Cahill.

Mark Williams, 45, was looking ahead to his quarter-final with O’Sullivan, 44, after the pair first met when they were 12.

Jamie Clarke was disappointed after his narrow loss to Anthony McGill at the World Championship. The pair had a tense exchange of words on Saturday.

McGill explained the incident from his perspective.

Neil Robertson adopted a fresh greeting for Mark Selby in the socially-distanced Crucible environment.

Formula One

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was still drinking in his 70th Anniversary Grand Prix win.

Nico Hulkenberg had quite the weekend after stepping in for Sergio Perez in the Racing Point once again at Silverstone.

Valtteri Bottas shrugged off his disappointment at finishing third to switch his focus to next week’s Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona.

Kimi Raikkonen now holds a new record.

Cricket

Kent’s Sam Billings was suffering after sitting waiting to bat as Jordan Cox and Jack Leaning shared a 423-run partnership against Sussex.

Tennis

Naomi Osaka just wanted to say hello.

Jamie Murray was another tennis star with his eye on the golf in San Francisco.

Boxing

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s dad, John, was keeping Morecambe “beautiful”.

Fight Camp enters a third week.

Derek Chisora was hard at work.

UK & international sports

