8 other US PGA Championship debutant winners following Collin Morikawa success

Collin Morikawa became the ninth player to win on his US PGA Championship debut.

The 23-year-old was playing in only his second major and emerged from a congested leaderboard to win by two shots.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the other eight people to have won the tournament at their first attempt.

Jim Barnes (1916)

Pretty cool that on this day in 1916 at Siwanoy C.C. in Bronxville, N.Y., Jim Barnes beat Jock Hutchison in our first @PGAChampionship pic.twitter.com/iljWExyeqe — PGA of America (@PGA) October 14, 2016

The Cornwall-born Barnes, one of the leading figures in professional golf’s infancy in the United States, won the inaugural US PGA by beating Scot Jock Hutchison one-up in the then match play event at Siwanoy Country Club in New York. He also won 500 US dollars and a diamond studded gold medal. Barnes went on to win another US PGA title and also The Open.

Tom Creavy (1931)

Wannamoisett Country Club in Rumford, Rhode Island was designed by Donald Ross and opened in 1914. Just a par-69, Wannamoisett hosted the 1931 PGA Championship won by Tom Creavy. Only 28 days to Championship week! #PGAChampVenues pic.twitter.com/X0c8dB67Z1 — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) July 6, 2020

The American beat the great Gene Sarazen (already a winner of four of his seven major titles) 5&3 in the semi-final and Denny Shute 2&1 in the final at Wannamoisett Country Club, Rhode Island. It was one of only two professional wins by the caddie-turned-player as he was plagued by back problems in a career cut short by spinal meningitis.

Bob Hamilton (1944)

1944 – After a one-year absence due to World War II, longshot Bob Hamilton upset 1940 PGA Champion Byron Nelson, 1 up.#PGA100 pic.twitter.com/Ds3jQUeTjZ — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 26, 2018

Indiana-born Hamilton beat the odds to defeat Byron Nelson, winner of five major titles at the time, at Washington’s Manito Golf and Country Club, the first major championship played in the Pacific Northwest. Hamilton won the 36-hole final one-up having birdied the last to halve the hole to secure victory.

Doug Ford (1955)

World Golf Hall of Famer Doug Ford Sr, the son of a PGA Professional and our 1955 PGA Champion, has passed away. He was 95. https://t.co/nGGs2ynxEJ pic.twitter.com/zZ24L22Yrw — PGA of America (@PGA) May 15, 2018

Ford, who turned down a contract offer to play baseball for the New York Yankees, claimed the first of his two majors with a 4&3 win over Cary Middlecoff at Meadowbrook Country Club near Detroit. All-square after 25 of their 36-hole final, Ford birdied four of the next six holes to initially take the lead for the first time in the match and then clinch the title.

Bob Tway (1986)

Rain on the Sunday at Inverness Club in Ohio saw the final group of Tway and Greg Norman, the overnight leader, complete one hole but when they returned on Monday the Australian’s four-shot lead – the event a strokeplay competition since 1958 – was cancelled out with four to play. Tway holed a bunker shot for birdie at the last and Norman missed his putt to tie.

John Daly (1991)

The most unlikely of debut wins as Daly was the ninth alternate who only qualified after several others pulled out and when Nick Price withdrew for the birth of his first child Daly hired his caddie Jeff Medlin. The big-hitting American led for the final three rounds at Crooked Stick in Indiana, holding off Bruce Lietzke to win by three and lift the first of his two major titles.

Shaun Micheel (2003)

Micheel began the week ranked 169th in the world and making his 164th PGA Tour start but after three sub-60 rounds at Oak Hill Country Club he went into the final round in a share of the lead on four under with Chad Campbell. Micheel outscored his American compatriot 70 to 72 to pull off a surprise victory. The US PGA remains Micheel’s only PGA Tour title after almost 400 starts.

Keegan Bradley (2011)

Bradley began the final day just one off the lead but a triple-bogey six at the 15th appeared to have ruined his chances only for two birdies coming home to set the clubhouse lead at eight under at the Atlanta Athletic Club. Overnight leader Jason Dufner collapsed down the stretch, blowing a five-shot lead with four to play to slip into a play-off, which he lost by a stroke after three extra holes. Bradley also became the first player to win a major using a long-handled putter.